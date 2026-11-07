Muyuan Foods Group, a Global Leader in Pig Farming, to Showcase Smart Pig Farming and Green Development Solutions at EuroTier 2026

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 10 to 13, Muyuan Foods Group (002714.SZ/02714.HK) will participate in EuroTier 2026 in Hanover, Germany. As a global leader in pig farming, Muyuan marketed 77.98 million pigs and slaughtered 28.66 million pigs in 2025. At Booth J04 in Hall 15, Muyuan will showcase integrated solutions across two key areas: Smart Pig Farming and Green Development.

Smart Pig Farming: This section will focus on pig house upgrades, biosecurity management, and intelligent equipment. Smart pig houses enable precise control of environmental parameters, while more than 30 types of intelligent equipment across five categories, including inspection robots and intelligent feeding systems, integrate key production operations into digital management systems. These solutions help improve operational efficiency, optimize costs, and drive the development of standardized and precision-driven farming practices.

Green Development: This section will feature solutions for environmental management, sterilization and deodorization, and renewable energy. Muyuan achieves 100% resource utilization of livestock manure, promoting the crop-livestock cycle and supporting a circular agricultural model. Sterilization and deodorization technologies continuously improve the farming environment, while renewable energy solutions contribute to carbon reduction and emissions mitigation. In 2025, Muyuan achieved carbon emission reductions of 6.06 million tons across its entire value chain, demonstrating its commitment to low-carbon and sustainable development.

Together, these two areas provide customers with a comprehensive, one-stop solution covering the entire pig farming process.

Throughout the exhibition, Muyuan's international business team will provide multilingual technical presentations, one-on-one business consultations, and live demonstrations of intelligent equipment. Muyuan warmly welcomes industry professionals and partners from around the world to visit Booth J04 in Hall 15. Let us work together to advance the high-quality development of the global livestock industry and explore new opportunities for cooperation!

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