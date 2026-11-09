GreenCore Solutions Rebrands as WeFetch.ai for the AI Shopping Market: gtinfetch.ai lead product

AI sector in 2026: 3 billion AI users, half of consumers AI shopping, 8 in 10 buyers in leading sectors on AI agents, $2.7 trillion in AI spending

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) today announced it is rebranding as WeFetch.ai, a maker of artificial intelligence (AI) software for AI shopping, with 84 million barcodes across 70 countries live for AI agent shopping by consumers, retailers and brands.

The 2025 to 2026 review:

Business. 2025: 1 in 10 large companies had AI agents at work (KPMG). Today: 8 in 10 buyers in leading sectors are on AI agents (G2).

People. 2025: ChatGPT had 300 million weekly users (OpenAI). Today: AI exploded to 3 billion people using it monthly, 1 in 3 people on earth (DataReportal).

Retail. 2025: zero. No major retailer had opened its store to AI agents. Today: Walmart and others run Model Context Protocol (MCP) gateways for AI agents shopping.

Compute. 2012: businesses are paying for cloud compute. Today: a dollar of agentic compute buys 30,000 times more power.

Shopping. 2025: zero. No one was shopping inside an AI. Today: half of consumers shop with AI (53%, McKinsey).

Manufacturers. 2025: 1-to-2 in 10. Today: at 2 in 10.



What we saw

The turn came in November 2025, when Anthropic released Claude Opus 4.5. GSC's management team recognized a confluence of events:

massive new compute available to business without the traditional costs;

new AI agents doing software tasks on their own;

a market to serve consumers, retail and brands with GSC's core consumer goods expertise.

AI commerce has arrived, and it relies on gtinfetch.ai or similar AI software products to execute reliable transactions over x402, the new financial system's payment protocol.

What we designed

One record for every product an AI agent might buy, keyed on the barcode, the Global Trade Item Number (GTIN). It answers only when the sources agree, and says "unknown" rather than guess. Around that record, a door for each party in AI shopping:

Brands: to see whether their products are in the AI's answer.

to see whether their products are in the AI's answer. Shoppers: to check the AI picked the right product.

to check the AI picked the right product. AI agents: to turn a shopper's words into the right barcode.

to turn a shopper's words into the right barcode. Technology teams: to build on the record directly.

It offers a promotional and paid per answer model over x402.

What we built

WeFetch.ai, the barcode fetch system for AI agents. It answers for 84 million products in 70 countries, with 3.5 million points of sale on its own record, and includes:

triggerfetch for brands;

shopfetch for shoppers;

matchfetch for AI agents;

gtinfetch, the record itself.

It is AI native, and works with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Mistral, Perplexity and Muse. Every answer is signed.

"I am pleased to announce to shareholders that we moved early into the AI agent market," said Matthew Keddy, Chief Executive Officer. "In the 11 months of 2026, AI reached 3 billion users, and 8 in 10 buyers in leading sectors went to AI agents. Those companies broke from the trendline. The 2 in 10 manufacturers still starting out are 4 times behind, 2 to 5 years back, and facing a specialist gap. In this market, behind stays behind: customers have moved to trading through AI agents, and the laggards lose value and velocity."

"We read the same signals everyone else had, and we acted. We treated the arrival of AI agents as a fiduciary matter for our shareholders; doing nothing would have been the mistake. We called it with the 8 in 10. The 2 in 10 stood still and watched. Today, we lead. With WeFetch, millions of AI agents can work with our barcode (GTIN) algorithm in real time, every transaction checked twice and recorded in our Record of Cleared Orders (RCO). Structural change this deep rarely happens in under 12 months. We saw it coming, we built for it, and we got it right."

WeFetch.ai operations, Q4 2026

37 AI agents run the company's operations.

Live on Microsoft Azure across 18 regions, agentic dataset improved nightly.

Backed up on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Paris, France.

A standby on AWS switches on in a minute if a data center goes down.

Every order cleared leaves a signed receipt, its Record of Cleared Orders (RCO).

The market: Gartner forecasts $2.7 trillion in AI spending in 2026. McKinsey projects that AI agents will orchestrate $3 trillion to $5 trillion in global commerce by 2030, up to $1 trillion of it in US retail. Every one of those AI agent purchases needs the right barcode.

About WeFetch.ai

WeFetch.ai is AI software for AI shopping, with products for shopping, retail and brands. Powered by gtinfetch.ai, WeFetch.ai is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Contact: Matthew Keddy, Chief Executive Officer, mk@gsc-em.com, +1 647 237 7744

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