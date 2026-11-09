Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09
[09.11.2026]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.11.26
|IE000YMBL844
|3,140,246.00
|USD
|0
|32,828,529.20
|10.4541
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.11.26
|IE000RH1ZG27
|38,427.00
|USD
|0
|385,240.02
|10.0252
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.11.26
|IE0008B0OAD5
|9,399.00
|GBP
|0
|90,671.56
|9.6469
© 2026 PR Newswire