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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:03
2,795 Euro
+0,72 % +0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8002,88509:22
Dow Jones News
10.11.2026 10:45 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
10-Nov-2026 / 09:12 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Cairn 
Homes plc 

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.  City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wilmington, 
                        United States of America 
 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 06 November 2026 

6. Date on which issuer notified: 09 November 2026 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 7% 

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   7.70%           0.81%        8.51%      623,637,846 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 7.45%           0.81%        8.26%        
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BWY4ZF18                47,997,597                  7.70% 

SUBTOTAL A                 47,997,597                  7.70% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 

                  SUBTOTAL B.1                              

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                 Period xi 
 
 
Cash Settled -    N/A     N/A      CASH                             5,072,300   0.81% 
Equity Swaps 

                          SUBTOTAL B.2 
                            5,072,300             0.81% 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
           % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv        equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
           notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
JPMorgan Asset 
Management Holdings                                        
Inc. 
 
 
J.P. Morgan 
Investment                                             
Management Inc. 

JPMorgan Asset 
Management Holdings                                        
Inc. 
 
 
JPMorgan Asset 
Management                                             
International 
Limited 
 
JPMorgan Asset 
Management (UK)   7.01%                                  7.77% 
Limited 

JPMorgan Asset 
Management Holdings                                        
Inc. 
 
 
JPMorgan Asset 
Management (China) 
Company Limited 

JPMorgan Asset 
Management Holdings                                        
Inc. 
 
 
JPMorgan Asset 
Management (Asia)                                         
Inc. 
 
 
JPMorgan Asset 
Management (Taiwan)                                        
Limited 

JPMorgan Asset 
Management Holdings 
Inc 

J.P. Morgan 
Alternative Asset 
Management, Inc. 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 

12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
Chain of controlled undertakings: 
 
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. 
 
J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%) 

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. 
 
JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) 
 
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%) 

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. 
 
JPMorgan Asset Management (China) Company Limited (100%) 

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. 
 
JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia) Inc. (100%) 
 
JPMorgan Asset Management (Taiwan) Limited (100%) 

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc 
 
J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management, Inc. (100%)

Done at Hyderabad on 09 November 2026

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

ii Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC); or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Regulation 17(1) of the Regulations (Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 04:13 ET (09:13 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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