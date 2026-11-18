Skanska signs additional contract for the construction of a tech facility in USA for USD 80M, about SEK 760M

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client for a tech facility in USA. The contract is worth USD 80M, about SEK 760M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Work began in April 2026 and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, Daniela.Arellano@Skanska.com

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-the-construction-of-a-tech-facility-in-usa-for-usd-80m--about-,c4425782

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4425782/4376707.pdf 20261118 US tech facility

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