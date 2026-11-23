Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Minesto AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting in Minesto AB (publ) was held today, 23 November 2026, at MAQS Advokatbyrå's premises at Masthamnsgatan 13 in Gothenburg. Elected chairperson of the General Meeting was lawyer Eric Ehrencrona.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Resolution regarding amendment of the Articles of Association (share capital and number of shares)

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt new Articles of Association whereby the limits for the share capital and the number of shares are amended.

Resolution regarding authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on new issues

In order to enable a rights issue and an issue of underwriting fees in accordance with the press release published by the company on 21 October 2026, the General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors, during the time until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on the issue of new shares with preferential rights for the company's existing shareholders, corresponding to issue proceeds of up to SEK 130 million, at a subscription price in the rights issue set at a discount of approximately 30 percent to TERP (theoretical ex-rights price) based on the volume-weighted average price of the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the ten (10) trading days immediately preceding the Board of Directors' resolution on the rights issue. The General Meeting also resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, during the same period and with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to resolve on new issues of shares and/or warrants to the underwriters corresponding to no more than the agreed underwriting fee for the rights issue. Upon utilisation of the authorisation, the subscription price for shares shall be the same as in the rights issue and warrants shall be able to be issued free of charge.

The Board of Directors' complete proposals for resolutions are available on the company's website, www.minesto.com.

Contact:

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales, and Taiwan. Major shareholder is Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at www.minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto.com/media.

Financial information in English, including reports, prospectuses, and company descriptions, is available at www.minesto.com/investors.

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