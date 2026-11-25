Savlon Swasth India Mission's WeLoveAntibiotics Campaign Brings a Creative Twist to Spark a Conversation on Antibiotic Misuse

Raising awareness on antimicrobial resistance and responsible antibiotic consumption, the WeLoveAntibiotics highlights the critical role of hand hygiene in infection prevention

KOLKATA, India, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antibiotics have transformed modern medicine, but their growing and inappropriate use is contributing to Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), making infections increasingly difficult to treat. Bringing attention to this public health challenge during AMR Awareness Week, ITC's Savlon Swasth India Mission launches the WeLoveAntibiotics to promote responsible antibiotic consumption. It takes a creative approach to a serious issue; to educate and raise awareness among consumers on AMR and highlight the significant role of hand hygiene in infection prevention.

While appropriate antibiotic consumption is essential to addressing AMR, preventing infections is equally important. Addressing AMR requires a two-pronged approach: Antimicrobial Stewardship that promotes responsible use of antibiotics, alongside effective infection prevention through hand hygiene. Many scientific studies have highlighted that combining Antimicrobial Stewardship with Hand Hygiene interventions, significantly reduce the spread of AMR bacteria*. This is where the Butterfly Effect of handwashing comes into play - a simple habit of frequently washing hands with handwash can stop germs from becoming infections reducing the incidence of AMR.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, Savlon Swasth India Mission's WeLoveAntibiotics Campaign seeks to bring this connection into everyday hygiene conversations. It aims to raise awareness on AMR and spark a conversation on responsible consumption of antibiotics, while highlighting the significance of hand hygiene. Watch the Campaign Film here

Commenting on the initiative, Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, "Through Savlon Swasth India Mission, we have consistently worked towards encouraging behavioural change around hand hygiene. Antimicrobial Resistance is a growing public health challenge that requires greater awareness and collective action. Hand hygiene in-home, and in hospital settings is a critical component of infection prevention and control. WeLoveAntibiotics brings a powerful message by sparking an engaging conversation on responsible consumption of antibiotics to reduce AMR, coupled with hand hygiene to prevent infections."

This World AMR Awareness Week, Savlon Swasth India Mission urges consumers to fight AMR by preventing infections through everyday hygiene habits, because the battle against antimicrobial resistance begins with the small choices we make every day.

To know more on AMR, log on to our website.

About Savlon Swasth India Mission

Since its inception in 2016, ITC's Savlon Swasth India Mission has been working towards creating awareness and encouraging behavioral change around hand hygiene, particularly among children. Through innovative programs and communication initiatives, the mission aims to inculcate the habit of washing hands with soap and handwash. Having reached over 68,000 schools and touched the lives of more than 15 million children, the initiative continues to explore engaging ways to promote hygiene awareness and contribute to the prevention of infections.

*Research reference

Brink, A.J. and Richards, G.A. (2022). Antimicrobial Stewardship: Leveraging the "Butterfly Effect" of Hand Hygiene. Antibiotics, 11(10), 1348.

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