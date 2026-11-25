DIFC Future of Finance Report: Dubai sets global benchmark integrating five pillars of competitiveness, deepening access to businesses, capital and talent

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today launched the fourth and final report in its 2026 Future of Finance series.

The report, titled Beyond finance: The strategic business hubs of tomorrow, examines how the geography of global business is being redrawn as companies and investors reassess where they base people, capital and long-term operations.

Drawing on a high-level roundtable and interviews with more than 20 global business leaders, the report establishes a modern, integrated framework of urban competitiveness governed by five mutually reinforcing pillars: ease of business, physical and digital infrastructure, financial depth, human capital, and reputation and governance.

The report positions Dubai as a model of multi-pillar competitiveness, underpinned by the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the emirate's economy and place Dubai among the top four global financial centres.

To illustrate the framework, the report profiles five global cities: Austin for ease of business, Busan for physical and digital infrastructure, Shenzhen for financial depth, Bengaluru for human capital, and Luxembourg for governance that builds reputation.

Dubai: Talent, trust and technology at scale

The report highlights three shifts strengthening Dubai's appeal to multinational companies: an expanding pool of highly skilled talent, institutional credibility and a growing concentration of technology-enabled businesses.

Institutional credibility reinforces this appeal. The UAE ranks 36th out of 143 countries globally and first in the region in the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index. For multinational boards, predictable, transparent governance is complemented by access to independent common law adjudication through DIFC.

The report argues that financial incentives are no longer the sole consideration in location decisions, as businesses place greater emphasis on progressive and forward-looking regulation, efficient processes and clear, consistent policymaking.

As a leading financial centre with more than 10,000 active registered entities, DIFC's role includes advancing Dubai's position as a global wealth centre and the leading market for banking and trade across MEASA.

Embedding artificial intelligence across its regulatory systems, business operations and infrastructure, including supervisory systems, digital-first licensing and automated compliance processes, DIFC is creating the AI-native financial centre of the future.

To download the full report, please visit

https://www.difc.com/media/publications?utm_campaign=701Td00000pbbBLIAY&report=strategic-business-hubs-tomorrowpartnered-publications-and-reports.

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