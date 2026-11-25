Infusion Pump Market worth $30.42 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Infusion Pump Market is projected to reach USD 30.42 billion by 2031 from USD 21.37 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 595 market data Tables and 76 Figures spread through 564 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Infusion Pump Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Infusion Pump Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 21.37 billion

USD 21.37 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 30.42 billion

USD 30.42 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.3%

Infusion Pump Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026 to 2031.

Devices are expected to register the highest CAGR, 7.9%, during the forecast period, ahead of accessories and consumables.

By mode of administration, the intravenous segment dominated the market with a 39.1% share in 2025.

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The expansion of the infusion pump market is primarily attributable to significant technological advancements in smart, connected, and automated systems that improve both the safety and effectiveness of infusion therapy. Key contributing factors include the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and chronic respiratory illnesses. Additionally, the growth of the geriatric population, increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco, the escalating prevalence of obesity and hypertension, and a higher volume of surgical interventions are all instrumental in driving market growth.

By type, the accessories & consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

By type, the accessories and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the infusion pump market in 2025. This dominance is driven primarily by recurring demand for infusion sets, tubing, catheters, connectors, and other disposable components needed for safe, effective medication delivery. Many of these components require regular replacement to maintain hygiene, prevent cross-contamination, and ensure reliable pump operation. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders, is increasing the need for infusion therapy across hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and home care settings. Consequently, continued use and replacement of consumables sustain demand and create opportunities for manufacturers to develop compatible, high-quality, cost-effective products.

By application, the diabetes management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The diabetes management segment is expected to grow the fastest, driven by the rising global prevalence of diabetes and increasing adoption of insulin delivery technologies. Insulin infusion pumps deliver insulin in a controlled manner and help patients manage blood glucose levels more effectively. The development of automated insulin delivery systems, which integrate insulin pumps with continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), is further supporting segment growth. These systems integrate continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with automated insulin delivery, enabling precise insulin dose adjustments based on real-time glucose levels. Developments in accessible insulin pumps are noteworthy, with touchscreen interfaces, customizable basal insulin rates, and seamless integration with mobile applications that enhance patient adherence to treatment protocols. Additionally, the escalating incidence of diabetes can be attributed to several contributing factors, including a growing geriatric demographic, increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco, and evolving lifestyle and dietary patterns, further fueling market growth in this domain.

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By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global infusion pump market in 2025, supported by high healthcare expenditure, advanced medical infrastructure, and widespread adoption of innovative healthcare technologies. The US drives regional demand, with infusion pumps widely used in hospitals, intensive care units, oncology centers, and home healthcare settings. The region's established healthcare system and focus on patient safety encourage the adoption of smart infusion pumps equipped with dose-error reduction software, medication libraries, and connectivity features. Major manufacturers, including BD, Baxter, and ICU Medical, also contribute to market development through product innovation and portfolio expansion. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing geriatric population are additional catalysts for market growth, creating increased demand for reliable infusion solutions. This synergy of high healthcare investment, advanced infrastructure, and an expanding patient demographic solidifies North America's position as a global infusion pump market leader.

Key Players

Leading players in the Infusion Pump companies include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Baxter (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Medtronic MiniMed, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), NIPRO (Japan), AVNS (US), and Insulet Corporation (US).

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INFUSION PUMP MARKET - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

Between 2023 and October 2026, investment in the infusion pump market focused primarily on insulin delivery, connected devices, and hospital supply deals. Tandem Diabetes Care acquired AMF Medical, the maker of the Sigi patch pump, in 2023. Fresenius Kabi signed a deal to supply 10,000 Ivenix pumps to Mayo Clinic in December 2023. Medtronic and Abbott formed a CGM partnership in August 2024. B. Braun opened a new infusion products plant. In March 2026, MiniMed went public, raising about USD 538 million, and Medtronic completed its separation in October 2026.

Revenue Shift Context

The infusion pump market is shifting from conventional pumps and disposable sets toward connected, smarter systems that support treatment both inside and outside hospitals. The market is projected to grow from USD 21.37 billion in 2026 to USD 30.42 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3%. By product type, devices are growing faster at a CAGR of 7.9%, compared with accessories and consumables, reflecting increasing demand for advanced infusion technologies. Growth is increasingly driven by insulin delivery, smart pumps integrated with hospital information systems, wearable and app-controlled devices, and home-based infusion therapy.

This shift is supported by the rising prevalence of diabetes and cancer, an aging population, and the growing need for accurate and continuous drug delivery. Hospitals are increasingly adopting smart pumps with automated dose checks and connectivity features to reduce medication errors and improve treatment monitoring. At the same time, the preference for home-based care and portable infusion solutions is encouraging the adoption of ambulatory and wearable pumps. Although accessories and consumables accounted for 57.8% of the market in 2025, newer areas such as automated insulin delivery, connected drug libraries, and home infusion are attracting increasing investment. Consequently, market opportunities are moving toward connected devices, advanced drug delivery technologies, and integrated software-enabled solutions.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and capital raises in the infusion pump market between 2022 and 2026 differed in character from earlier years, with more IPOs, spin-offs, and sensor partnerships.

INFUSION PUMP MARKET: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND INVESTMENTS, JANUARY 2022-OCTOBER 2026

October 2026 Spin-off Medtronic MiniMed Inc. (US) Medtronic (Ireland) MiniMed completed its separation from Medtronic, becoming an independent company focused on diabetes technology. The separation marks a strategic shift in the insulin pump market, as MiniMed will independently develop and commercialize its diabetes-management technologies. September 2024 Acquisition BD (US) Edwards Lifesciences (Critical Care) (US) BD acquired Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care business and renamed it BD Advanced Patient Monitoring. This acquisition enhances BD's infusion systems-especially the BD Alaris Infusion System. The infusion system integrates advanced monitoring, AI-enabled decision tools, and closed-loop hemodynamic monitoring. September 2022 Acquisition B. Braun SE (Germany) Starboard Medical, Inc. (US) B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) acquired the innovative Clik-FIX catheter securement device portfolio from Starboard Medical, Inc. B. Braun's acquisition builds on the company's history of product and program innovation to improve the patient experience and outcomes in peripheral intravenous (IV) therapy. March 2022 Acquisition Fresenius Kabi (Germany) Ivenix (US) Fresenius Kabi acquired Ivenix, a specialized infusion therapy company. This acquisition is expected to provide healthcare professionals with an expanding portfolio of advanced infusion pumps and solutions to meet healthcare needs across the continuum of care.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global infusion pump market is consolidated. The top five players, BD, Baxter, B. Braun, Medtronic MiniMed, and Fresenius Kabi, accounted for approximately 50-60% of the market in 2025. BD holds the leading position with a 12-14% share, supported by its BD Alaris modular infusion system, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in July 2023. Baxter follows with a 12-14% share through its Spectrum IQ and Novum IQ pump platforms. B. Braun holds 11-13% through its Space infusion platform, which combines large-volume, syringe, and patient-controlled analgesia pumps. Medtronic MiniMed, now listed as MiniMed, holds 10-12% through its insulin pumps and automated insulin delivery systems. Fresenius Kabi holds 5-7% through its Ivenix large-volume pump, backed by a multiyear agreement with Mayo Clinic for 10,000 pumps.

The remaining market, approximately 40-50%, is held by ICU Medical, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, among others. These companies primarily compete in specialized areas such as insulin delivery, ambulatory pumps, and pump services. The market structure reflects a few large pump suppliers competing alongside smaller, focused players on safety features, connectivity, and service.

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