The partnership brings together BTS' mobile network intelligence and Veridas' biometric and document verification technologies to support stronger, high-scale identity verification and authentication.

BTS, a global telecommunications and technology company, and Veridas, a leader in digital identity verification and biometric authentication, have announced a global partnership to expand identity verification, authentication and fraud prevention capabilities across Europe, Latin America and North America.

Under the partnership, BTS can introduce, commercialize, and integrate Veridas' identity verification technologies into its customer offerings, while Veridas will incorporate BTS authentication services into its own solutions.

As digital services grow and identity fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated, telecom operators and digital businesses face a dual challenge: delivering fast, frictionless identity verification while ensuring their infrastructure can absorb massive traffic spikes without downtime or loss of accuracy. Document verification, biometrics, and mobile network signals provide different layers of identity assurance. Together, these complementary technologies can help organizations make more informed verification decisions, reduce exposure to fraud, and simplify customer interactions.

Potential applications address key stages of the digital journey, including digital onboarding and account authentication and recovery.

David Vila Olloqui, Vice President Europe, BTS, commented:

"Identity verification is no longer about relying on a single credential or authentication method. It requires different technologies and sources of intelligence working together to establish trust. Working with Veridas allows us to build on our mobile identity capabilities and address a broader range of verification and fraud prevention needs."

Alfonso Urrizburu Santos, CRO, Veridas, added:

"Our customers rely on Veridas to verify identities and protect digital interactions at massive scale. We have already proven this resilience in high-demand environments like Mexico, where new mobile line registration regulations triggered unprecedented traffic-supporting Latin America's leading telco through over 85 million verification processes and peaks of up to one million daily checks with zero downtime. Given this proven operational capacity, coupled with BTS' telecommunications expertise and network intelligence, we see opportunities to strengthen identity verification across more channels and use cases, while making these capabilities more accessible to businesses worldwide."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261125146273/en/

Contacts:

Paula Ruiz, pruiz@bts.io, 34657556310