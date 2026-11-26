NAED introduces Helium F2 and Helium F4 crystal-growth furnaces, designed, built and fabricated in the USA, to anchor a domestic silicon-to-solar-cell supply chain

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAED Energy Holding Inc. today announced the Helium series of continuous-Czochralski crystal-growth furnaces. Helium F2 and Helium F4 are designed, built and fabricated in the USA, with NAED fabricating its components in-house. Together with NAED's PV-1 PECVD solar-cell line, they form a single American path from silicon feedstock to finished solar cells for terrestrial and space markets: Helium F2 & F4 Meet PV-1 - America's Silicon-to-Cell Chain.





Twelve patent-pending applications cover both furnace lines, protecting the continuous-Czochralski architecture, the weir-crucible melt management and the gate-valve exchange sequence that lets NAED grow multiple ingots per hot-zone campaign. The full engineering package - master drawing set, Technical User Manual (TUM), Facility User Manual (FUM) and complete Bill of Materials (BOM) - is available to qualified customers for site planning, qualification and integration.

Helium F2

Helium F2 is NAED's production furnace for photovoltaic-grade monocrystalline silicon ingots. It runs in two configurations: a standard 210-230 mm ingot platform and a 300 mm kit for G12 and G12R wafers. Its continuous-Czochralski design grows the crystal without interrupting the melt: granular polysilicon and dopant are fed to the melt as the ingot grows, while a water-cooled DN450 gate valve isolates the pull chamber so a grown ingot can be removed without cooling the melt.

Five 4,000 mm ingots come from a single 36 in quartz crucible with a Ø610 mm weir. The furnace holds a 250 kg melt-in charge, pulls at 1.4-2.0 mm/min body rate and runs under 80-150 slm argon at 10-25 Torr absolute, with 3 × 80 kW side heaters plus a 60 kW bottom heater. It stands 8,620 mm overall on a 1,200 mm raised base frame with an integrated equipment bay.





Helium F4

Helium F4 is NAED's continuous-Czochralski (CCz) platform. Its F4-PV, F4-S and F4-SP lines grow up to five ingots per hot-zone campaign using continuous granular-silicon feed and, on the S and SP lines, magnetic-field control for the low-oxygen material that high-efficiency and space solar cells need. The 300S configuration grows 300 mm prime ingots (305-310 mm as grown) for logic, memory and power wafers, with a superconducting horizontal field of 0-0.40 T.





The Unseen Mountain

"We watch the known and predicted storms above. We count all the money in the world. We chase the identities; the names others make for themselves. We lavish our praise, our polish, our possessions, the things we hope will prove we matter, and call it living. But what sends the currents flowing north and south, east and west? The unseen mountain beneath the sea. Its power is not in thunder, but in the silence, it holds; its riches are not in gold, but in the silence it gives. Silent mountain, wealth of quiet, deep that moves the world without a word. "

- RCR

Who Helium and PV-1 serve

Domestic solar cell and module manufacturers seeking a resilient, made-in-USA supply of monocrystalline wafers sized and doped for their cell lines.

seeking a resilient, made-in-USA supply of monocrystalline wafers sized and doped for their cell lines. Space-power and satellite builders for whom the F4-S and F4-SP low-oxygen, radiation-tolerant silicon offers a lower-cost complement to III-V cells on suitable missions.

for whom the F4-S and F4-SP low-oxygen, radiation-tolerant silicon offers a lower-cost complement to III-V cells on suitable missions. Semiconductor wafer producers served by the 300 mm F4-S configuration for logic, memory and power devices.

served by the 300 mm F4-S configuration for logic, memory and power devices. Feedstock and materials partners extending the domestic chain upstream into the Helium crucible.

extending the domestic chain upstream into the Helium crucible. Government, defense and utility-scale programs that need domestic-content supply for terrestrial and space solar.





Why the furnaces and PV-1 fit together

One supply chain under one roof. Ingot growth (Helium), wafering and cell fabrication (PV-1 PECVD) are planned as a matched set, so wafer size, doping and oxygen targets are set once, for the cell.

Ingot growth (Helium), wafering and cell fabrication (PV-1 PECVD) are planned as a matched set, so wafer size, doping and oxygen targets are set once, for the cell. Domestic fabrication. Helium F2 and F4 are fabricated in the USA, with no imported pumps, magnets or power supplies, supporting buyers who need domestic-content documentation.

Helium F2 and F4 are fabricated in the USA, with no imported pumps, magnets or power supplies, supporting buyers who need domestic-content documentation. Continuous-growth economics. NAED's internal cost model projects a lower cost per wafer for Helium F4 than for Helium F2.

NAED's internal cost model projects a lower cost per wafer for Helium F4 than for Helium F2. Space-grade material. The F4-S and F4-SP lines are built for the low-oxygen, radiation-tolerant silicon that space solar cells require.

The F4-S and F4-SP lines are built for the low-oxygen, radiation-tolerant silicon that space solar cells require. Closed-loop silicon. Qualified offcuts and process scrap are recycled as feedstock rather than discarded, closing the loop from crystal to wafer.

Qualified offcuts and process scrap are recycled as feedstock rather than discarded, closing the loop from crystal to wafer. Protected architecture. Twelve patent-pending applications cover the furnace architecture and process.





NAED welcomes engineering discussions with solar manufacturers, semiconductor producers, space-power developers and satellite companies under NDA.

About NAED Energy Holding Inc.

NAED Energy Holding Inc. is an American energy-technology manufacturer headquartered in South Florida, with operations in New York and Nevada and an international presence in Indonesia. Through its NAED Nexus Core platform, the company designs and builds crystal-growth and solar-cell manufacturing equipment in-house, including the Helium F2 and Helium F4 continuous-Czochralski furnaces and the PV-1 vertical PECVD tandem-cell line, serving terrestrial solar, semiconductor and space-power markets. NAED controls its supply chain from its own high-purity silica sand resource in Indonesia through crystal growth, wafering and cell production. The NAED Energy Continuum spans atomic lattice, photon conversion, energy storage, grid infrastructure, mobility torque and aerospace propulsion. For more information, visit NAED.energy.

Media contact

Malcom Longair, Media & Development Lead, NAED Energy Holding Inc.

malcom.longair@naedcorp.com · +1 (480) 257-7024

Company and technical information: cto.fusion@naedcorp.com · NAED.energy

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about products, capacity, markets and plans. Actual results may differ because of market, supply, regulatory and other factors. NAED Energy Holding Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements. Specifications subject to change. NAED, NAED Nexus Core and NAED Energy Continuum are trademarks of NAED Energy Holding Inc.

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