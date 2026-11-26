The 31st UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP31) opened on November 9 in Antalya, Türkiye. Marking its fifth consecutive year of on-site participation, E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (E.SUN FHC) was invited to deliver keynote speeches at the World Climate Summit (WCS), a key COP31 side event. E.SUN FHC and E.SUN Bank Chairperson Joseph N.C. Huang and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) Louis L.Y. Chang shared how E.SUN advances industrial low-carbon transition and nature conservation through finance, showcasing Taiwan's sustainability actions to the global community.

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E.SUN FHC CSO Louis L.Y. Chang (center), led the team to COP31, demonstrating E.SUN's unwavering commitment to sustainability. (Photo courtesy of E.SUN Financial Holding)

Chairperson Huang highlighted Taiwan's critical role in global supply chains and explained how E.SUN translates sustainability commitments into action through three pathways: driving market mechanisms, accelerating industry transition, and implementing science-based management. As convener of the Policy and Guidelines Working Group under the Coalition of Movers and Shakers on Sustainable Finance, E.SUN developed the "Transition Finance Assessment Reference Guide." This year, E.SUN also launched the "Circle to Circularity Financing Project" and collaborated with an NPO to develop Taiwan's first circular economy finance playbook. E.SUN also leverages AI to enhance the efficiency of its corporate low-carbon transition maturity assessment process, enabling more targeted financial support for companies pursuing transition.

CSO Chang focused on E.SUN's efforts to mobilize capital for nature conservation. The "Malavi Project," cultivated by E.SUN for twelve years, has contributed to the return of the endangered Kikuchi Minnow to local farmland and obtained certification as an Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measure (OECM) in 2026. Looking ahead, E.SUN plans to explore biodiversity credit methodologies and the potential of natural capital, seeking to translate measurable conservation outcomes into economic value and further mobilize capital toward nature-positive activities.

E.SUN has also expanded nature finance across the agricultural and food value chain. Its "Farm to Table" sustainable food and agriculture financing program now supports 417 hectares of farmland and has expanded to include logistics providers, connecting agricultural production, processing, logistics, and dining consumption. E.SUN also partnered with Yulon Motor and CPC Corporation, Taiwan, to launch biodiversity-linked and OECM-linked loans, encouraging companies to integrate nature conservation and carbon reduction targets into their business strategies through financial incentives.

Beyond financing, E.SUN promotes cross-sector collaboration through a Public-Private-Philanthropic Partnership (PPPP) model, bringing together government, state-owned enterprises, corporations, and conservation groups to amplify ecological impact. This reflects E.SUN's belief that financial institutions can contribute not only capital, but also trust and resources that connect stakeholders and enable collective action.

Through COP31 and WCS, E.SUN shared Taiwan's practical experience in transition finance and nature finance with the world, demonstrating how finance can connect industrial transformation with nature conservation and serve as a critical bridge toward sustainable prosperity for all.

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Contacts:

Public Relations, E.SUN FHC

Virginia Lin

pr@esunfhc.com

(+8862)2175-1335

Public Relations, E.SUN FHC

Alice Chen

pr@esunfhc.com

(+8862)2175-1313 #8190