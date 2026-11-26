LGMG Showcases Hybrid and Electric Aerial Work Platforms at bauma CHINA 2026

SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LGMG, one of the world's top 10 aerial work platform manufacturers, showcased hybrid and electric aerial work platforms and telehandlers at bauma CHINA 2026 in Shanghai, November 24-27. The lineup highlighted advances in modular powertrains, platform-based development and intelligent safety systems, underscoring LGMG's commitment to efficient, sustainable access solutions worldwide.

Modular Hybrid Technology for Greater Efficiency

As emissions regulations tighten and demand grows for lower operating costs, fleet versatility and easier maintenance, LGMG is developing modular hybrid technology to improve efficiency and flexibility across applications.

A key feature is component commonality across the product range. A shared hybrid power package is compatible with multiple boom lift models, while hybrid and electric variants share more than 90% of their components. This platform-based approach helps reduce spare parts inventories, maintenance and conversion costs while increasing fleet flexibility for rental companies.

LGMG offers two hybrid powertrain configurations: range-extended and parallel hybrid.

The range-extended hybrid lineup includes the T28JRE-2 telescopic boom lift and AR24JRE-2 articulating boom lift, with working heights from 14 to 32 meters. Designed for applications ranging from building maintenance to major infrastructure projects, these models offer extended operating range, fast charging and fuel efficiency. The RE telehandler range reaches 22 meters and includes the H1840RE, which offers dual-power operation and more than 90% component commonality between hybrid and electric versions. The electric variant supports multiple charging options and delivers more than 30% higher energy efficiency.

The parallel hybrid lineup is designed for larger equipment, including boom lifts above 32 meters. The AR46PHE-2 can operate for up to one week on a full tank and charge, and features advanced emergency descent and optional 360-degree collision warning. Its container-shippable design also reduces transport costs. The SR2625HE-2 rough-terrain scissor lift offers a 28-meter working height, 1,000 kg platform capacity and drive-at-height capability.

Expanding Electric Solutions

LGMG also presented the T56JE-2, a 56-meter lithium-powered telescopic boom lift. Designed for low-emission operation and containerized transport, it offers 40% gradeability and advanced safety systems, expanding the potential of electric access equipment at greater heights.

Driving a More Sustainable Future

With modular design, intelligent controls and improved serviceability, LGMG continues to expand its hybrid and electric portfolio, offering versatile equipment for rental companies and construction professionals worldwide while supporting more efficient, sustainable operations.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lgmg-showcases-hybrid-and-electric-aerial-work-platforms-at-bauma-china-2026-302951011.html