"Keeping Coffee Brewing Temperatures Steady": SK chemicals' ECOZEN Applied to Global Coffee Drippers

Applied to two drippers from coffee brewing equipment brand Hello World

High heat resistance and low thermal conductivity reduce heat loss during brewing, with the drippers exported to 15 countries worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK chemicals' high-performance bio-based copolyester has been applied to specialty coffee brewing equipment.

SK chemicals (CEO Ahn Jae-hyun) announced on November 26 that ECOZEN, its high-performance copolyester, has been applied to the V3 01 Neon Green and V3 02 Black drippers from Hello World, a brand specializing in coffee brewing equipment.

Hello World develops and sells coffee brewing equipment, including drippers, and has been gaining attention in the global specialty coffee industry. The Dripper V3 made with ECOZEN is currently exported to 15 countries worldwide.

Jay Kim, the brand's CEO and product developer, explained that he chose ECOZEN for its high heat resistance, given that a dripper must maintain the brewing temperature during extraction while handling hot water.

SK chemicals' ECOZEN is a highly heat-resistant copolyester partially made from plant-derived biomass. Metals generally withstand high temperatures well but have high thermal conductivity, transferring heat quickly, whereas plastics have low thermal conductivity but can be vulnerable to high temperatures. ECOZEN retains the low thermal conductivity of plastic while offering enough heat resistance to be used with boiling water at 100°C, making it well suited to reducing heat loss during coffee extraction.

In pour-over coffee, changes in water temperature during brewing can affect the extent to which the coffee's compounds are extracted, which makes the thermal conductivity of the dripper material an important factor in bringing out the coffee's nuanced flavor and aroma. Materials with high thermal conductivity, such as metal, have had limitations because they draw heat away from the brew and lower its temperature. Conventional plastics, while low in thermal conductivity, have been unable to withstand the heat of hot water. ECOZEN was chosen as the dripper material because it pairs the insulating properties of plastic with the ability to handle boiling water at 100°C.

Jay Kim said, "In pour-over coffee, a range of factors, including water temperature, extraction time, and flow rate, shape the flavor and aroma of the coffee. With the adoption of a material that offers both high heat resistance and low thermal conductivity, brewing coffee with precision will become easier."

ECOZEN also offers clarity and chemical resistance, and no bisphenol A (BPA) is used in its manufacturing process. Beyond coffee drippers, it has been widely used in a range of kitchen and household products, including airtight food storage containers, blenders, and infant tableware.

Hello World plans to expand its lineup of products made with ECOZEN and will also apply the material to a new dripper it is developing in collaboration with Nas Jaafar, the 2026 World Brewers Cup champion.

Kim Eung-soo, Head of SK chemicals' Green Materials Business Division, said, "Thanks to its excellent heat resistance and thermal properties, ECOZEN is gaining recognition for its competitiveness even in products that demand precise performance, such as coffee drippers. Going forward, we will continue to provide material solutions tailored to the performance and processing requirements of our customers and actively target the kitchenware and cookware markets."

Meanwhile, the Dripper V3 features a proprietary design with an 80-degree cone angle, wider than that of typical conical drippers, allowing for uniform extraction regardless of changes in coffee dose. It has also been well received for design features that improve extraction efficiency, including air channels on the inner walls that keep the filter from sticking to the dripper and promote smooth water flow.

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