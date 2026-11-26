LiuGong Showcases Advanced Equipment and Intelligent Technologies at bauma CHINA 2026

SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 24, bauma CHINA 2026 opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. LiuGong (000528.SZ) showcased 39 advanced machines and industry solutions in a 4,224-square-meter pavilion dedicated to zero-carbon and intelligent technologies under the theme "Tough World. Tough Equipment." More than 60% of the exhibits were new products, while 90% focused on electrification and intelligent technologies, highlighting LiuGong's latest developments in advanced equipment, intelligent technologies and lifecycle services.

Global Debut of New Mining Equipment

LiuGong unveiled three new mining machines at the exhibition. The 400-ton-class 9400F ultra-large excavator is equipped with a 22-cubic-meter bucket and a fully electronically controlled hydraulic system for large-scale open-pit mining. The 8128TE pure electric wheel loader adopts a distributed wheel-end direct-drive architecture for precise independent wheel control, with transmission efficiency of up to 95%. Designed for large open-pit mining operations, the DE100CE pure electric mining truck combines high availability with low operating and maintenance costs.

Also on display were the 915FSE all-terrain excavator, the 4280DE pure electric motor grader and several electric wheel excavators.

Intelligent Technologies Advance Unmanned Operations

LiuGong has entered into a strategic partnership with NetEase LingDong and jointly unveiled the 922FE Embodied AI unmanned electric excavator. Equipped with the Lingjue 2.0 World-Action Model (WAM), the machine can understand natural-language commands, recognize its surroundings and plan work paths, autonomously performing excavation, obstacle avoidance and truck loading.

In the live demonstration area, the 856TE unmanned wheel loader, 922FE, 856TE FCEV hydrogen-powered wheel loader and DT700CE electric dump truck operated in coordination, showcasing a green and intelligent worksite scenario and the potential of integrated solutions for smart mines and unmanned construction machinery.

Technology Innovation

In the technology zone, LiuGong showcased distributed hydraulic technology delivering up to 30% overall energy savings, IP67-rated batteries for construction machinery, hydrogen technology enabling cold starts at -30°C, onboard AI fault alerts with over 95% accuracy, and a smart mining system supporting coordinated remote fleet management.

Hybrid Wide-Body Trucks Delivered Overseas

On the opening day of the exhibition, LiuGong delivered the first overseas batch of DW165CH hybrid wide-body trucks to PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia Tbk (Alamtri), an integrated energy and mining group in Indonesia, highlighting the competitiveness of LiuGong's green mining equipment in overseas markets.

LiuGong will continue developing equipment and intelligent technologies for real-world applications, including mining.

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