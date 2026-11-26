FOX ESS Unleashes a New Era of Energy Storage Innovation at "UNLEASH THE BEAST" Event in Amsterdam

Power Beast and T-MAX Plus take center stage as FOX ESS expands its commercial and industrial storage line-up

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX ESS, a global leader in solar inverters and energy storage solutions, today hosted its flagship "UNLEASH THE BEAST" product launch event in Amsterdam. In front of over 200 industry partners and energy professionals, the company put two commercial and industrial (C&I) solutions at the center of the stage: Power Beast, which pairs the P3 Plus inverter series with the CQ7 and CQ20 battery systems, and T-MAX Plus, a liquid-cooled energy storage system built for large-scale applications.

FOX ESS also unveiled the Fox Avocado S28 Plug-in Energy Storage System (ESS) for homes, further strengthening its portfolio across residential and C&I applications.

The Beast Unleashed: Power Beast (P3 Plus inverter + CQ7/CQ batteries)

Power Beast is the system behind the "Unleash the Beast" name. It pairs the P3 Plus split-type C&I inverter with a choice of two battery systems, the stackable CQ7 or CQ20 batteries. Installers get one platform that grows with the site, from a small commercial building to a large industrial installation.

A single Power Beast system covers capacities from 28 kWh to 960 kWh and switches between on-grid and off-grid modes in 0 ms. Up to 100 units can be connected in parallel on-grid, and up to 30 units off-grid.

P3 Plus Series: A range of split-type C&I inverters with power outputs from 50 kW to 125 kW. Featuring an IP65-rated die-cast enclosure, up to 200% PV input, eight MPPTs and three battery connection ports, the series offers flexibility in system design and battery integration. It supports integration with the CQ7 and CQ20 battery systems.

CQ7 Battery Module: Each module offers 6.96 kWh of capacity and features an integrated battery heating system. Up to fourteen modules can be stacked vertically in one system. Thermal barriers between battery cells and module-level safety protection provide additional safety.

CQ20 Battery System: Designed for indoor and outdoor applications, the CQ20 features an IP65-rated enclosure. Its integrated design combines the HV BOX and base to simplify installation, while built-in fire protection provides an additional layer of safety. System capacities range from 78.4 kWh to 958.08 kWh.

Advancing C&I Energy Storage with T-MAX Plus

A key highlight was the T-MAX Plus liquid-cooled C&I energy storage system, featuring 314Ah battery cells and integrated BMS, EMS, SMS, TMS and PCS for coordinated energy management and system protection.

Supporting the parallel connection of up to 100 units, the system delivers up to 12.5MW/72.3 MWh of on-grid capacity. Its grid-forming capabilities also support off-grid operation, offering flexibility for a wide range of C&I applications.

FOX ESS also introduced the T-MAX Plus 125 kW three-phase hybrid inverter. Described as the industry's first 125 kW C&I hybrid inverter, it integrates a Static Transfer Switch (STS) to enable seamless 0 ms switching between on-grid and off-grid modes. Direct connection to PV arrays, diesel generators and the utility grid provides businesses with greater flexibility in managing multiple energy sources.

Fox Avocado S28: Plug In. Power Your Home.

FOX ESS unveiled the Fox Avocado S28 Plug-in ESS, bringing a more accessible approach to home energy storage. Its integrated design and plug-and-play functionality simplify installation, while compatibility with existing solar systems, intelligent energy management and flexible battery expansion help households make better use of renewable energy and dynamic electricity tariffs.

The Fox Avocado S28 is expected to launch in Q1 2027, with further details to be announced closer to release.

A Comprehensive Portfolio for Diverse Energy Storage Needs

FOX ESS also highlighted several product series that strengthen its residential and C&I portfolio:

P100E Series: A residential energy storage solution offering power outputs from 2.5kW to 10kW (Up to 30kW parallel system) and storage capacities from 10kWh to 40kWh(Up to 120kWh parallel system). Key features include an IP66-rated die-cast enclosure, up to 200% PV input, 0 ms UPS switching and 95% depth of discharge (DoD).

PQ1 and PQ3 Series: Modular, stackable all-in-one hybrid energy storage systems available in single-phase and three-phase configurations. Their design combines a top-mounted inverter with stackable battery modules, including the TQ5000-P, for flexible installation and capacity expansion.

Intelligent Energy Management Powered by FoxCloud 2.0

At the heart of the FOX ESS ecosystem is FoxCloud 2.0, an intelligent energy management platform connecting FOX ESS products and enabling smarter energy control.

Its AI Mode forecasts weather conditions and adjusts system operation according to users' electricity consumption habits and dynamic electricity prices. By optimizing when energy is stored and used, it helps users maintain a reliable power supply while maximizing potential energy savings and financial returns.

FoxCloud 2.0 also offers real-time energy-flow tracking at five-second intervals, Virtual Power Plant (VPP) integration, one-click system diagnostics and over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates. By combining advanced hardware with intelligent software, FOX ESS helps users monitor their systems, make better use of renewable energy and optimize energy consumption.

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