UGREEN Powers the Magic of Christmas with Holiday Tech for Every Moment

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas brings people together, turning everyday moments into reasons to spend more time with those who matter. This year, UGREEN celebrates the season with "Power Your Magic," providing the power behind these moments at home, on the move and across the communities that bring people together.

This Christmas, UGREEN invites everyone to Power Your Magic through technology that keeps people connected to what matters most. Built around innovation, reliability and thoughtful design, UGREEN creates solutions that help people stay powered, connected and ready to enjoy more meaningful moments together.

From keeping devices ready for festive gatherings with the Nexode Pro Smart Display Charger and MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank, to supporting creativity with the MaxiDock 17-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station, preserving precious memories with the NASync DXP4800 Pro, and creating a more connected home with HomeAgent HA100, UGREEN brings Power Your Magic to life across the moments that make Christmas special. Together, they tell a simple story: UGREEN provides the power behind Christmas, helping every magic moment be shared, remembered and enjoyed.

This warmth will also travel beyond the home through UGREEN's three city Advent celebration in Berlin, Dortmund and Frankfurt. From November 27 to December 10, the Berlin pop-up will welcome travellers beginning their journeys home. On December 13, UGREEN will celebrate the season as a Partner of BVB Weihnachtssingen, joining more than 70,000 fans for a shared Christmas tradition in Dortmund. Meanwhile, from December 9 to December 23, excluding Sundays, Frankfurt will bring power into the joy of Christmas shopping. Visitors can recharge their devices, explore UGREEN products, enjoy festive games and complimentary Christmas polaroids, with daily prize draws and special grand prizes each weekend adding an extra surprise to the holiday experience.

Power Your Magic also extends to the Christmas gifting experience. UGREEN's curated Amazon Christmas Gift List brings together highly rated and popular products for three different lifestyles: the Light Traveler, the Tech Enthusiast and the Memory Keeper, helping shoppers find thoughtful gifts for those who matter to them.

For added peace of mind during the festive season, UGREEN is offering additional delivery protection from December 3 to December 16 on eligible orders of €65 or £65 and above through participating UGREEN Official Sites. Eligible orders arriving after Christmas will receive 15% of the order value as compensation, while parcels lost in transit will receive a full refund.

Explore the UGREEN Christmas Gift List:

UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/page/A69172DE-F9CC-4D1D-92FD-71E12D981F3A

This Christmas, Power Your Magic is UGREEN's invitation to celebrate what technology ultimately makes possible: more time for family, more meaningful connections and a little more warmth wherever the season takes us.

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