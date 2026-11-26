Daewoong Pharmaceutical Receives Phase 1 IND Approval for Its In-House-Developed TEAD1/2 Inhibitor 'DWP216262'

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2026

Targets the Hippo signaling pathway involved in cancer cell growth

Potential for differentiated efficacy and safety through selective TEAD1/2 inhibition

Plans to advance from a Phase 1a trial in South Korea to a global Phase 1b trial

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Co-CEOs Seongsoo Park and Changjae Lee) announced on 26 November 2026 that 'DWP216262', a novel, in-house-developed anticancer drug candidate that selectively inhibits TEAD1/2, received approval for its Phase 1 clinical trial plan (IND) from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) on the 20th.

DWP216262 is a synthetic drug candidate with a novel mechanism of action that targets the 'Hippo-YAP/TAZ-TEAD signaling pathway', which is involved in the growth and survival of cancer cells. While this pathway normally suppresses excessive cell proliferation, abnormalities in related genes-such as NF2-can promote the growth and survival of cancer cells.

DWP216262 is designed to inhibit cancer cell growth by blocking the activity of TEAD proteins involved in this process. Specifically, it works by inhibiting the palmitoylation of TEAD1/2 proteins, thereby suppressing gene transcription activation mediated by the YAP/TAZ-TEAD complex. Palmitoylation is a process in which fatty acids bind to proteins, affecting their structure and function.

The key differentiating feature of DWP216262 is its selective inhibition of TEAD1 and TEAD2 among the four TEAD proteins. Daewoong Pharmaceutical established this selective inhibition strategy based on its own bioinformatics analysis. In preclinical studies, the company identified the potential to maintain antitumor efficacy comparable to or greater than that of pan-TEAD inhibitors-which inhibit all four TEAD proteins (TEAD1 through TEAD4)-while reducing the risk of nephrotoxicity.

Furthermore, the YAP/TAZ-TEAD signaling pathway is known to be involved in the development of resistance to existing targeted anticancer drugs, such as EGFR and KRAS inhibitors. Consequently, strategies to inhibit this pathway are gaining attention as a new approach to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of existing targeted anticancer drugs and overcome resistance. Daewoong Pharmaceutical confirmed in preclinical studies that DWP216262 delays the development of resistance when used in combination with various targeted anticancer drugs and is currently conducting further research.

This Phase 1 clinical trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profiles, and preliminary antitumor efficacy of DWP216262 in patients with advanced solid tumors. In the Phase 1a trial in South Korea, the company plans to enroll approximately 40 to 50 patients through dose escalation and additional patient recruitment to determine the optimal clinical dose and assess initial antitumor activity. The multicenter trial will involve major hospitals in South Korea, including Seoul National University Hospital, Asan Medical Center, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, and Ulsan University Hospital, with Professor Taemin Kim of Seoul National University Hospital serving as the Coordinating Investigator (CI).

Based on the safety, PK/PD, and preliminary antitumor activity data obtained from the Phase 1a trial in South Korea, Daewoong Pharmaceutical plans to determine the optimal clinical dose and expand the trial to a global clinical trial starting with Phase 1b. Through this study, the company intends to further evaluate the antitumor efficacy and safety in solid tumor patients with genetic alterations related to the Hippo signaling pathway, such as NF2. Furthermore, the company intends to explore development opportunities beyond monotherapy, including combination therapies with existing standard treatments and various anticancer drugs, while also pursuing commercialization opportunities.

Seongsoo Park, CEO of Daewoong Pharmaceutical, stated, "DWP216262 is a next-generation anticancer drug candidate developed through our proprietary R&D capabilities, and we expect it to overcome the limitations of existing treatments and offer patients a new therapeutic option." He added, "With this entry into clinical trials, we will further strengthen our innovative anticancer drug development capabilities and advance DWP216262 as a globally competitive treatment option."

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