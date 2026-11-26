BrightCharger and Flinkenberg agree on distribution partnership - added safety for everyday charging

HELSINKI, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightCharger Oy and Oy Flinkenberg Ab signed an agreement on 13 November 2026 to distribute BrightZero Smart Plug in Finland. Automatic power cut-off after charging brings added safety and peace of mind to users of e-bikes, cordless tools and other rechargeable devices.

A full battery does not disconnect its charger from mains power. BrightZero Smart Plug sits between the socket and charger, detects charge completion and automatically cuts power, without an app or network connection. It supports compatible charging setups for lithium-ion devices including e-bikes, tools, laptops, speakers and phones.

Six extra hours every night

Two hours of charging followed by six hours left connected: across four devices, that adds up to a full day of post-charge connection every night.

Added safety when charging. Power cut-off reduces the unnecessary time the charger and connected device remain energised after charging.

Power cut-off reduces the unnecessary time the charger and connected device remain energised after charging. Peace of mind. Ending charging no longer depends on the user remembering.

Ending charging no longer depends on the user remembering. Longer service life and better value. Ending unnecessary top-up charging supports battery lifespan. If a €600 device lasts four years instead of three, its calculated annual cost falls by €50.*

Ending unnecessary top-up charging supports battery lifespan. If a €600 device lasts four years instead of three, its calculated annual cost falls by €50.* Less waste. Reduced post-charge consumption; longer-lasting devices can reduce demand for new products, raw materials and electronic waste.

"Ending charging should not depend on the user remembering to do it. We want to bring added safety and peace of mind to everyday life and help people get more years of use from the devices they already own. Flinkenberg is an excellent partner for bringing these benefits to customers in Finland," says Jani Rytkönen, CEO and Co-founder of BrightCharger Oy.

A small change with a large collective impact

If one in ten of the world's more than 4.5 billion smartphones avoided 0.1 watts of consumption for six hours daily after charging, the saving would approach 100 million kilowatt-hours annually-equivalent to approximately 5,000 electrically heated homes.**

Smart Plug is just the beginning

The agreement combines BrightCharger's patented Finnish technology with Flinkenberg's technical expertise, B2B customer knowledge and reseller network.

Smart Plug is the first commercial step in a long-term partnership, with opportunities for future BrightZero solutions. BrightCharger aims to make automatic cut-off after charging standard in chargers, sockets and other power supply solutions.

Further information

Jani Rytkönen • BrightCharger Oy

CEO and Co-founder

+358 50 388 3640 • jani.rytkonen@brightcharger.com

brightcharger.com Tero Viitanen • Oy Flinkenberg Ab

Head of Department, Energy & Components

+358 40 528 7292 • tero.viitanen@flinkenberg.fi

flinkenberg.fi

* Illustrative lifespan example, not a guaranteed extension. Smart Plug complements device protection; manufacturer instructions and charging supervision still apply.

** Conditional scenario, not measured product savings or a sales forecast: 450 million devices × 6 h/day × 365 days × 0.1 W net saving, including control-device consumption = 98.55 million kWh/year. The 4.5 billion base is derived from Counterpoint Research, 10 February 2026. Home comparison: 20,000 kWh total annual electricity consumption per electrically heated home, not heating alone.

About BrightCharger Oy

BrightCharger is a Finnish technology company developing and licensing patented BrightZero charging control for its Smart Plug and manufacturers' products and components.

www.brightcharger.com

About Oy Flinkenberg Ab

Founded in 1921, Flinkenberg is a Finnish family-owned technical trading company serving industry and trade with energy, components, steel and chemical products.

www.flinkenberg.fi

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