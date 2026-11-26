Man Science, a Belgian medical technology company developing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with debilitating headache disorders, today announced the appointment of Olivier Taelman as Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday, Novembre 30. Previously, Taelman served as Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah, leading its transformation into an international neuromodulation company. Under his leadership, Nyxoah achieved significant clinical and regulatory milestones, including U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Genio technology, followed by its U.S. commercial launch. His experience spans international market development, capital markets, organizational growth, and execution of complex clinical and regulatory programs.

Taelman brings extensive international MedTech leadership experience, having advanced neuromodulation technology from clinical development through regulatory approval and commercialization in Europe and the United States. Involved with Man Science from its early stages as a Board Director and investor, he brings a strong conviction in the company's technology, clinical potential, and long-term strategy.

Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Man Science, commented:

"Having been involved with Man Science from the beginning as a Board Director and investor, I have developed a strong belief in its truly differentiated technology, innovative neuromodulation platform, and potential to meaningfully improve patients' lives.

Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of transforming innovative medical technologies from early-stage concepts into clinically validated, FDA-approved solutions and bringing them to international markets. I look forward to bringing that experience to Man Science as we enter this important next phase of development.

What makes Man Science particularly exciting is its unique technology portfolio, combining occipital nerve stimulation (ONS) and sphenopalatine ganglion (SPG) stimulation, positioning the company to address significant unmet needs across headache disorders."

Robert Taub, Chairman of Man Science, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Olivier as Chief Executive Officer of Man Science.

Having a seasoned executive with this track record at the helm gives our Board and shareholders strong confidence in the company's next phase of development. Olivier has demonstrated his ability to translate breakthrough medical innovation into commercial reality. By combining innovation with operational excellence and financial discipline, Olivier will accelerate development, create sustainable shareholder value and ultimately deliver life-changing treatment options to patients.

On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Hugues Wallemacq for his commitment and for leading the team through an important stage in the company's development."

About Man Science

Man Science is a Belgium-based medical technology company developing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients suffering from debilitating headache disorders. Its lead development program focuses on occipital nerve stimulation for chronic cluster headache, complemented by its sphenopalatine ganglion stimulation platform. Through clinical innovation and a patient-centered approach, the company aims to expand treatment options and improve quality of life.

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Media Investor Relations

Lownia Cora, lc@manifold.eu, +32 471 69 36 51