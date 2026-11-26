ICIS analysis reveals domestic supply of high-quality polyolefins set to fall nearly 2 million tonnes short of PPWR targets

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New ICIS analysis indicates that, without a significant acceleration in investment, domestic supply of suitable high-quality recycled polyolefins will fall nearly 2 million tonnes short of the volumes required to meet the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) targets.

The findings come as ICIS launches a new 18-month price forecast for European recycled polyethylene (rPE) markets, expanding its existing recycled plastics market intelligence with a forward-looking price outlook for recycled high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) and recycled low-density polyethylene (rLDPE).

The European rPE markets are entering a period of significant change. The EU's PPWR will introduce mandatory recycled content targets from 2030, creating a significant driver for future packaging-grade rPE demand. According to ICIS analysis, around 3.4 million tonnes recycled polyolefins would be required to meet 2030 targets for EU-produced packaging.

On top of this, evolving national Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiatives, dynamic capacity developments, new waste trade rules, volatile virgin polymer markets and elevated recycling costs add complexity to the pricing outlook, with annual price premiums for natural, blow-moulding grade rHDPE pellet ranging between around €400/tonne and €1,100/tonne over virgin resin since 2021. Over the same period, prices for high-quality natural rLDPE grades moved between a premium and a discount to virgin LDPE, underscoring how much the pricing relationship has already changed ahead of a critical period of transition for Europe's rPE market.

The fortnightly forecast covers the current month and following 17 months, providing monthly average price forecasts alongside analysis of the market drivers behind expected price developments. It covers:

rHDPE natural blow moulding pellet

rHDPE pipe grade black pellet

rHDPE mixed-coloured, post-consumer bale

rLDPE flexible natural transparent pellet with a melt flow index (MFI) of 0.8-1.5

rLDPE flexible post-commercial natural bale

Including both pellet and bale grades provides visibility across key stages of the recycling value chain and the relationship between feedstock and recycled pellet prices.

Quantitative projections are supported by analyst commentary on virgin polymer movements, recycling capacity, feedstock dynamics, regulation and demand. The ICIS short-term forecasting methodology also considers relevant supply-demand balances, upstream price expectations, downstream demand and recent spot market movements.

The new forecast is designed to help market participants monitor how these changing drivers could impact rHDPE and rLDPE markets over the coming 18 months.

Notes to editors:

ICIS assesses more than 100 grades throughout the circular plastic value chain globally - from waste bales through to pellets. This includes rPE, recycled PET (rPET), recycled polypropylene (rPP), mixed plastic waste, pyrolysis oil and Bio-naphtha.

About ICIS

ICIS - Independent Commodity Intelligence Services - helps businesses mitigate risk, improve productivity, and capitalize on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing meaningful data and thought leadership that drive better, more strategic decisions. Our global presence ensures companies around the world have the targeted intelligence they need to make thousands of mission-critical decisions across energy, petrochemical and fertilizer supply chains every day. Working with our customers, we shape tomorrow by connecting markets and optimizing the world's valuable resources.?With a global team of more than 400 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul and Tokyo.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE100 company.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icis-analysis-reveals-domestic-supply-of-high-quality-polyolefins-set-to-fall-nearly-2-million-tonnes-short-of-ppwr-targets-302950770.html