Spielwarenmesse 2027: Value of Play Conference sheds light on new perspectives on play
- International lineup of experts at the Toy Business Forum
- Focus on skills development, adult education and inclusive design
NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The premiere of the Value of Play Conference met with a strong response in the industry. Spielwarenmesse will build on this success with second edition of the event on Wednesday, 3 February 2027. From 9 to 11 a.m., the specialist audience in the Toy Business Forum can expect a diverse programme. International experts will shed light on the significance of play from different perspectives: from playful learning across all generations and gamification in adult education to self-determined play, inclusive design and playful experience spaces for Kidults.
Learning and Design
Mital Salia, game therapist, educationist and founder of Khel Khel Mein in Mumbai, addresses how play promotes important life skills. She demonstrates how playful experiences strengthen learning, personal development and mental fitness - from childhood through to adulthood. Britta Loick, educationist, entrepreneur and managing director of Playmais, will turn the spotlight on design. The emphasis is on open-ended play materials that foster imagination and creativity and enable self-determined play. Professor Alessandro Rizzi from the University of Milan adds a further dimension with his approach to inclusive design. In keeping with the ToyTrend "Beyond Limits", he combines barrier-free colour and image design with unrestricted play enjoyment.
Target Group Kidults
Play also opens up new possibilities in adult education. Professor. Dr.-Ing. Dominik Merli from the Technical University of Applied Sciences Augsburg explains how complex digital topics can be conveyed in an understandable way using gamification. Using cybersecurity as an example, he demonstrates how play strengthens motivation and security in everyday life. Ing. Michael Kienreich, owner of Sinnspiel.at and representative of the University of Graz, focuses on play spaces and their significance for adults. Using concrete concepts, he illustrates how playgrounds promote movement, encounter and creativity.
Platform for industry dialogue
Dr. Volker Mehringer, play and toy researcher at the University of Augsburg, will guide participants through the Value of Play Conference. The format is aimed particularly at scientists and educators, media professionals and content creators as well as PR and marketing experts. Following the presentations, there will be an opportunity for direct exchange with the speakers. Thus, the event creates a space for expert insights and new perspectives on the significance of play. It is supported by the German Association of the Toy Industry (DVSI). Participation is free of charge. The presentations will take place in German and English at the Toy Business Forum.
Topic overview:
- Learning Through Play: Building Essential Life Skills for Life
How play-based learning supports everyone's development
Speaker: Mital Salia, Game Therapist, Educationist and Founder of Khel Khel Mein/Mumbai/India
- Game Over, Boredom! Playful Cybersecurity Education
Game-based learning and gamification in adult education
Speaker: Prof. Dr.-Ing. Dominik Merli, Technical University of Applied Sciences Augsburg, Head of THA_innos/Germany
- Loose Parts, Big Ideas: Leaving Room for Imagination
How open-ended materials inspire creative play
Speaker: Britta Loick, Educationist, Entrepreneur and Managing Director of Playmais/Germany
- Beyond Limits - Designing Games for Everyone
Rethinking visual design through the lens of inclusion
Speaker: Prof. Alessandro Rizzi, University of Milan/Italy
- Playgrounds for Adults - Play Has No Age Limit
Creating spaces for movement, connection and discovery
Speaker: Ing. Michael Kienreich, Owner of Sinnspiel.at; University of Graz/Austria
Further information: Spielwarenmesse | Value of Play Conference
Images: www.spielwarenmesse.de/media
Spielwarenmesse
The world's leading event for the sector - that's the Spielwarenmesse. At this B2B event, key players as well as startups present their innovations and trends to retailers from all over the globe, live in Nuremberg. Alongside the extensive range of products, participants also gain a wealth of inspiration for day-to-day business together with valuable knowledge and useful guidance on the market, at what is for them the most significant industry gathering. The event is complemented by year-round coverage of themes, analyses and insights from the multifunctional platform Spielwarenmesse Digital and the e-journal 'Spirit of Play'. Since 2013, the term Spielwarenmesse has been a protected word mark
in Germany.
Fair date: Spielwarenmesse, Tuesday to Saturday, 2 - 6 Feb 2027
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