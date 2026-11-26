Vertice named No.1 Procurement Orchestration Platform for both mid-market and enterprise organizations in G2's Fall 2026 Reports

The best procurement orchestration software, according to the finance and procurement leaders who actually use it.

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertice, the AI procurement platform built for the modern enterprise, has once again been ranked the number one vendor in G2's global Procurement Orchestration Fall 2026 reports, and leads both the Mid-Market and Enterprise-specific segment reports.

Vertice also retained its position as G2's number one vendor in its SaaS Spend Management category, and its Leader position in the Purchasing category.

G2 rankings are built on verified customer reviews, not vendor submissions. Every reviewer is authenticated and every review is moderated by G2's team, so the scores reflect what procurement teams actually experience, from ease of implementation and quality of support to the measurable ROI they see after go-live.

Within Procurement Orchestration, Vertice was also rated the top-ranked vendor by customers on every individual index G2 measures:

Implementation, including implementation time and ease of setup.

Relationship, including quality of support and ease of doing business.

Results, including estimated ROI and a reviewer's likelihood to recommend to peers.

Usability, including ease of use and user adoption rates.

Eldar Tuvey, Co-Founder and CEO of Vertice, said:

"Being ranked highest by your own customers is a different kind of validation. It means enterprise finance and procurement leaders are telling their peers, in their own words, that our AI procurement platform is delivering tangible results, ranging from eager user adoption and ease of use, to hard outcomes and ROI. That's the most valuable recognition we can get - and what we care about most."

Excerpts from Vertice reviews:

"Clear and quick onboarding process, good account management and support, procurement is already delivering savings."

CFO, 1,001-5,000 employees.

"Customisable workflows allow [stakeholders] to create workflows that meet our requirements - not common with a number of procurement systems."

Program Manager, 10,001+ employees.

"The Vertice team acts as an additional resource for our global procurement team… their simple implementation and introduction into our business have been seamless, enabling easy and frequent use." Group Procurement Director, 10,001+ employees.

Eldar Tuvey, Co-Founder and CEO of Vertice, said:

"Finance and procurement leaders already trust Vertice with billions of dollars of complex indirect spend, to the point they're recommending it to their peers. Maintaining our position as the top AI procurement platform for enterprises requires us to continually improve what the platform is capable of. The obvious next step was to fix the disconnect that occurs after a contract is signed, which is why we built Vertice Procure-to-Pay. We have extended both our AI capabilities and the proven impact of our proprietary procurement intelligence beyond Intake-to-Procure and throughout the entire Procure-to-Pay capability, creating a single, consistent record from request right through to payment. Finance and procurement can now work from the same record, meaning contracts, spend, payments, budgets and working capital can all be optimized simultaneously."

About Vertice

Vertice is the AI procurement platform built for the modern enterprise. Agentic workflows, AI-powered insights and autonomous negotiation agents let finance and procurement teams in 100+ countries operate with greater precision, speed and impact.

Customers including ARM, Brex and Santander use Vertice's AI platform to review, analyze, negotiate and pay suppliers with confidence. Backed by the world's largest procurement intelligence dataset, processing over $75bn in spend, Vertice has a proven track record of delivering 20%+ in savings and accelerating purchasing cycles by 2x.

Headquartered in London and recognized by the Financial Times as one of the world's fastest growing scale-ups, Vertice also operates in New York, Sydney, Brno, Linz and Johannesburg. Learn more at www.vertice.one

press@vertice.one

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