Kehua Tech Delivers Integrated BESS Solutions for Two Grid-Connected Energy Storage Projects in Riga, Latvia

RIGA, Latvia, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehua Tech, a global provider of PV and ESS solutions with 38 years of expertise, has delivered integrated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions for two utility-scale energy storage projects in Riga, Latvia, with capacities of 15 MW / 40 MWh and 15 MW / 41.28 MWh, respectively. Both projects have successfully connected to the grid, marking progress in the development of Latvia's grid-scale energy storage infrastructure.

For the 15 MW / 40 MWh project located in Biekensalas, Riga, Kehua Tech serves as the system integrator and Power Conversion System (PCS) supplier, delivering an integrated energy storage solution. The project is developed through Rigas elektroenergijas uzkratuve VI SIA, which secured non-recourse project financing from Luminor Bank AS. Aretis Group is among the shareholders of the project company. The project has connected to the grid.

Separately, Kehua Tech has delivered its integrated BESS solution for a 15 MW / 41.28 MWh energy storage project in Riga. Developed through Rigas elektroenergijas uzkratuve I SIA and associated with Aretis Group, the project secured non-recourse project financing from Swedbank AS. Designed to provide grid frequency regulation services and support renewable energy integration, the project contributes to enhancing the flexibility and stability of the electricity system. It has also connected to the grid.

The successful grid connection of both projects further demonstrates Kehua Tech's capabilities in utility-scale BESS integration and its commitment to supporting the development of energy storage infrastructure across Europe. With expertise in power conversion and energy storage system integration, Kehua Tech continues to support the development of flexible and resilient power systems.

About Kehua Digital Energy

Kehua Digital Energy is the renewable energy business of Kehua Tech, a technology company spanning Renewable Energy, Data Center, and Critical Power. Kehua Digital Energy provides solutions across photovoltaic (PV), energy storage (ESS), micro-grids, and integrated energy services, with deep expertise in grid-forming energy storage and AIDC + ESS solutions.

Founded in 1988, Kehua Tech has 38 years of expertise in power electronics and energy technologies. By the end of 2025, Kehua's cumulative global PV installations had exceeded 68 GW, while its energy storage deployments surpassed 53 GW.

Kehua Digital Energy is committed to enabling a more resilient, flexible, and sustainable energy future through advanced energy technologies.

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