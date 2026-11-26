Glasgow-founded SUR Wellness secures multi-million-pound investment from DEAL Holdings for Gulf expansion

The investment will support SUR Wellness' first international expansion, with multiple locations planned in Dubai before a wider rollout across the Gulf

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUR Wellness, the Glasgow-founded health, wellness and medical aesthetics group, has secured a multi-million-pound strategic investment from Dubai-based DEAL Holdings. It is the first investment for The Leisure & Wellness Group, DEAL Holdings' newly established specialist subsidiary.

SUR Middle East will bring together advanced diagnostics, preventative healthcare, personalised wellness, longevity medicine, regenerative therapies, medical aesthetics and specialist surgical care. Working with international diagnostic centres, clinicians will use detailed test results to shape each patient's care, from prevention and ongoing health management through to specialist treatment or surgery where appropriate.

The planned Dubai centres will draw on SUR Wellness' network of physicians, surgeons and specialists from the UK and internationally. The clinical team will explore new diagnostic technologies, regenerative therapies and aesthetic treatments for the region, subject to applicable regulatory approvals. Patients are expected to be able to access consultations and follow-up care through SUR's existing Glasgow city-centre clinic or its planned Dubai locations, supporting continuity of care across both markets.

Karen Addison, Founder of SUR Wellness, said, "In DEAL Holdings, we have found a partner that understands both the potential of that model and the opportunity to establish SUR within the next generation of lifestyle and wellness environments across the region."

For DEAL Holdings, the investment is part of a wider strategy to make health and wellness a more integral part of its residential, hospitality and leisure developments. Through The Leisure & Wellness Group, it will invest in specialist operators and help international brands enter and grow in the region, supporting market entry, development and operations. DEAL Holdings is also exploring premium leisure and members' club concepts with health and wellness as a central part of the offering.

Abdulla Mohammed AlMehri, Chairman of DEAL Holdings, said, "What particularly attracted us to SUR Wellness was the depth and sophistication of its approach to diagnostics, its exceptional international medical network and its ability to bring together multiple areas of healthcare within one highly personalised model."

Further details on the Dubai locations, opening dates, clinical team and specialist services will be announced in the coming months.

About SUR Wellness

Founded in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2016, by Karen Addison, SUR is an integrated surgical, health, wellness and medical aesthetics brand combining personalised wellness and healthcare, longevity science and advanced aesthetics, with specialist medicine and surgery at the heart of its offering. Working with an international network of renowned medical practitioners, surgeons and specialists, SUR provides a coordinated and highly personalised approach to health, wellness and longevity.

About DEAL Holdings

DEAL Holdings is a UAE-founded investment, development and operating group with real estate and hospitality at its core. Its three specialist divisions are The Food & Beverage Group, The Leisure & Wellness Group and The Retail & Distribution Group.

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