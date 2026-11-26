This new partnership combines Carbery's global flavour expertise with Bayfield's market knowledge, local management team, manufacturing capability and customer relationships.

Carbery Group, the global food and ingredients producer, headquartered in West Cork, has today announced a strategic investment in Bayfield Food Ingredients an innovative flavour and ingredients company serving customers across India and the South Asia region.

This is Carbery's first investment in a speciality food ingredients company in the high-growth Indian market, and marks a significant milestone for Bayfield as it pursues its expansion ambitions. Under the partnership, Carbery will supply core flavour technology, while Bayfield will manufacture and localise finished solutions for customers across the region.

The partnership brings together Carbery's international expertise in flavour technologies, dairy ingredients, nutrition and innovation with Bayfield's understanding of the Indian food industry, manufacturing capabilities and customer-focused approach. Carbery's investment will accelerate Bayfield's growth in flavours, savoury seasonings and culinary food solutions, while supporting expansion into new product categories. The partnership will strengthen research, application development, manufacturing and technical capabilities, enabling Bayfield to deliver innovative, differentiated solutions to the Indian food industry to global standards.

As part of its continued investment in innovation, Bayfield is expanding its creation and application capabilities through centres in Kochi and Bengaluru. The new Bengaluru centre will bring Bayfield closer to key customers, strengthening collaboration, accelerating product development and supporting the growing demand for customised flavour and culinary solutions.

Jason Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Carbery Group, commented:

India is one of the most dynamic food markets in the world, and success there depends on a deep understanding of local and regional tastes. Bayfield brings exactly that, along with a local management team, strong manufacturing capability and established customer relationships. By combining Carbery's flavour technology and expertise with Bayfield local insight and execution, we can deliver innovative flavour solutions to customers in India and South Asia."

"Carbery's model is built on partnership, and this investment reflects our confidence in the Bayfield team and the long-term potential of the relationship. We look forward to working closely together and supporting Bayfield as it grows."

Simon George, Chairman, Bayfield Food Ingredients, said:

Our ambition is to build a globally competitive taste and flavour solutions company from India, with strong capabilities in flavours, seasonings and culinary innovation. Carbery's investment will accelerate this journey through world-class technology, expertise and innovation, enabling us to deliver differentiated taste solutions and greater value to our customers."

The investment reflects a shared commitment to innovation, technical excellence, customer focus and long-term sustainable growth.

About Bayfield Food Ingredients

Bayfield Food Ingredients is an India-based company specialising in flavours, savoury seasonings and culinary solutions, delivering innovative, customised taste solutions to the food and beverage industry.

About Carbery Group

Carbery Group is an international dairy, flavours and nutritional ingredients company headquartered in Ballineen, Co. Cork, Ireland. It is owned by four Irish co-operatives, Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, and employs 983 people, with 1,127 local farmer suppliers. Carbery operates from 11 locations including Ireland, the UK, the USA, Brazil, Italy, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand and supplies customers in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Carbery was established in 1965 and remains one of Ireland's leading producers of award-winning cheeses for the industrial, foodservice and retail sectors. The company produces a wide range of cheese, including the Dubliner brand, Carbery Cracker, cheddar, reduced-fat cheeses and Red Leicester.

From these roots, Carbery has extended both its product portfolio and global reach, becoming a leading innovator in whey protein ingredients. Carbery's nutrition business provides a comprehensive range of advanced whey proteins for the infant, sport, clinical nutrition, and mainstream food and beverage markets. The market-leading Optipep whey protein hydrolysate range delivers scientifically supported health and performance benefits and is suitable for use in a wide variety of applications.

Carbery's move into the wider food and beverage market was further enhanced by an ambitious acquisition programme launched in the late 1990s. Its objective was to become a leading international supplier of added-value ingredients and flavours while retaining its heritage and expertise in dairy. Through a series of acquisitions in the UK, the USA, Europe, South America and Asia, Carbery has successfully built Synergy, its international flavours business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261120538230/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Fiona Rawlinson, Global Communications and Brand Director, Carbery Group

frawlinson@carbery.com or +353 87 3691593

Deirdre Fitzgerald, Senior Client Manager, Springboard Communications

deirdre@springboardcommunications.ie or +353 85 206 4835