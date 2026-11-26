Tales of Border Towns | Grassland Finery

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily.

When the steppe wind brushes the hem of a Mongolian robe, a thousand years of elegance unfold in its flowing sleeves. Nimble fingers guide the needle and thread with ease. Ancient motifs in every stitch are passed on, telling the story of beauty honoring its own and all beauties shared as one.

China and Mongolia are linked by mountains and rivers, sharing a land border. The traditional costumes of Mongolian communities on both sides reflect deep historical and cultural bonds.

Brocades intermingle. Motifs cross borders. Costume culture distills a beauty of fusion over years. Weaving, embroidery, tailoring and traditional patterns will ride the grassland winds, cross mountains and rivers, glow on robe hems, bloom on embroidered cloth, and jointly weave the unique elegance of grassland costumes.

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