CHINESE INTEREST IN GULF TRAVEL HOLDS FIRM -- CONFIDENCE IS KEY

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese interest in the Gulf remains, but confidence drives bookings, finds EternityX latest report.

In a December 2025 Middle East survey, 78% rated safety highly influential. While Chinese online sentiment towards Middle East travel rose from -12.9% in March 2026 to +22.3% during 1-20 October, six of ten high-net-worth travellers reinterviewed that October discussed shorter or single-country trips, suggesting continued caution despite improving sentiment. The sentiment recovery does not establish equivalent growth in bookings or arrivals.

"The Gulf still has a compelling proposition for Chinese travellers. What has changed is the consideration before they commit," said Charlene Ree, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EternityX. "Travellers want to know what makes a destination worth visiting, and how the journey will work in practice. The brands that answer those questions will have a differentiating advantage."

All ten interviewees cross-checked information. Among survey respondents, 61.6% planned shopping before departure; 51.9% cited customs or luggage restrictions as shopping barriers at enroute destinations in Africa and the Middle East.

"There is a tendency to measure the China opportunity by reach and awareness," said Neil Yan, Managing Director, Global, EternityX. "But a traveller who cannot confirm a route, understand the booking terms or find the right product information may never convert. The real opportunity is to remove those points of complexity, from discovery through to purchase."

EternityX recommends:

Make experiences easy to plan.

Clarify flexibility and support.

Provide verifiable Chinese-language guidance.

Remove booking and shopping barriers.

"Chinese traveller demand cannot be understood through a single sentiment number," added Charlene Ree. "It takes a clear view of the audience, the context and the decisions that stand between intention and action. That is where Chinese audience intelligence creates commercial value for the GCC."

The report is available here.

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The research draws on 1,404 Chinese outbound travellers surveyed in December 2025 (Middle East subsample: 464), ten mainland Chinese high-net-worth travellers interviewed before the 2026 conflict and in October 2026 and Chinese social listening through 20 October 2026.

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