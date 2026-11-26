Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) ("Eshbal" or the "Company") reports its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.





Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12370/326023_ef8ef79ef4aaa91f_logo.jpg

Eshbal reported revenue of US$12.07 million for the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 19.5% compared with US$10.10 million for the same period in 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, revenue was US$3.31 million, compared with US$3.38 million in Q3 2025.

The year-over-year comparison reflects the continued evolution of Eshbal following completion of its reverse takeover in April 2025. Accordingly, the first four months of the 2025 comparative period primarily reflected Eshbal's operations prior to completion of the RTO and did not include the Company's current public-company cost structure and the launch of its North American operations.

Financial Highlights

Nine-month revenue of US$12.07 million, up 19.5% from US$10.10 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

of US$12.07 million, up 19.5% from US$10.10 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Third-quarter revenue of US$3.31 million, compared to US$3.38 million for the third quarter of 2025.

of US$3.31 million, compared to US$3.38 million for the third quarter of 2025. Gross margin of 21.5% for the nine months (16.0% for the third quarter), compared to 26.9% (29.5%) for the comparable periods of 2025, mainly reflecting changes in product mix and lower sales in Israel.

of 21.5% for the nine months (16.0% for the third quarter), compared to 26.9% (29.5%) for the comparable periods of 2025, mainly reflecting changes in product mix and lower sales in Israel. Third-quarter net loss of US$0.94 million, compared to US$0.51 million for the third quarter of 2025.

of US$0.94 million, compared to US$0.51 million for the third quarter of 2025. Net loss for the nine months of US$1.66 million, compared to US$2.11 million for the comparable period.

for the nine months of US$1.66 million, compared to US$2.11 million for the comparable period. Total assets of US$14.21 million as at September 30, 2026, compared to US$12.24 million as at December 31, 2025.

Operational Highlights

North America: In September 2026, Eshbal USA, which includes the Gluten Free Nation business, participated in the ECRM trade show, meeting with approximately 40 potential retail and foodservice customers. Following the show, the Company sent product samples to approximately 20 prospective customers and is in follow-up discussions with them.

In September 2026, Eshbal USA, which includes the Gluten Free Nation business, participated in the ECRM trade show, meeting with approximately 40 potential retail and foodservice customers. Following the show, the Company sent product samples to approximately 20 prospective customers and is in follow-up discussions with them. Gluten-free Pita: The Company continued supplying its gluten-free Pita products from its Ontario manufacturing partners and continued discussions with leading Canadian retailers.

The Company continued supplying its gluten-free Pita products from its Ontario manufacturing partners and continued discussions with leading Canadian retailers. Product development: The Company developed initial samples of a powdered protein shake product designed for GLP-1 medication users.

"Over the past nine months, our focus has been on integrating our recently acquired businesses, addressing operational and commercial challenges, strengthening relationships with suppliers and customers, and identifying opportunities to improve efficiency and create synergies across the Group," said Tomer Bar Meir, Chief Executive Officer of Eshbal. "While these efforts take time to translate into financial results, we expect to see the benefits of this work increasingly reflected in our performance during 2027."

Board Update

The Company also announces that Nir Peles has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors and a member of the Audit Committee, replacing Yuval Levy on the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee is now composed of Sokhie Puar (Chair), Tamir Dagan, Ifti Ifhar and Nir Peles.

"I am pleased to take on the role of Vice-Chair and to join the Audit Committee," said Nir Peles. "I look forward to working with the Board and management to support Eshbal's continued growth."

The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Eshbal Group

Eshbal Group is an international food group focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing better-for-you, gluten-free, GLP-1 friendly food products and dietary supplements. Built on more than three decades of industry experience, the Group combines product innovation, manufacturing expertise, and commercial expertise to develop and grow a portfolio of innovative health and wellness brands. The Group's strategy is to build a leading platform of health and wellness brands through organic growth, strategic acquisitions, operational excellence, and international expansion.

Disclaimers:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects" "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326023