Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Set for Strong Growth, Reaching USD 368.3 Billion by 2031: Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium-ion battery market is valued at USD 209 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 368.3 billion by 2031, an increase of roughly 76% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Three shifts explain the demand. The first is cheaper chemistry. The second is heavier vehicles: global electric truck sales exceeded 400,000 units in 2025, doubling year on year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). The third is the grid: the IEA reports that 108 GW of battery storage capacity was added globally in 2025, roughly 40% more than in 2024. Together with passenger cars, where about one in four cars sold worldwide in 2025 was electric, they pushed global electric vehicle battery demand to around 1.2 TWh in 2025, up nearly 30% from the year before.

The constraint is cost and concentration, not demand. China accounted for more than 80% of global battery cell production in 2025, and battery pack prices there were 30% lower than in North America and 35% lower than in Europe. That gap is driving a wave of localization, and it is shaping the strategies of the industry's leading manufacturers.

Get a Free Sample of This Report to Explore Key Findings and Data: https://www.wissenresearch.com/request-a-sample/?report=lithium-ion-battery-market

LFP Moves from Alternative to Default

The most important change inside the battery is chemistry. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries accounted for more than 55% of global electric vehicle battery deployment in 2025, up from nearly half in 2024, and for more than 90% of stationary storage installations, according to the IEA. The reason is cost. LFP battery packs were on average more than 40% cheaper per kilowatt-hour than nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) packs in 2025, and LFP prices fell by more than 15% in 2025 while NMC prices fell by less than 5%. LFP also avoids nickel and cobalt in the cathode, which removes exposure to those price swings and adds thermal stability.

NMC is not going away; it remains relevant where higher energy density matters. Newer chemistries are advancing alongside. Sodium-ion batteries are moving closer to production as a lower-cost option that performs better in cold climates, and solid-state batteries and silicon anodes are in development to address charging performance, material availability, and safety. The report notes that competitive differentiation increasingly depends on cost per kilowatt-hour, cycle life, safety, charging speed, and manufacturing yield.

Get a Custom Briefing on This Market for Your Business

Wissen Research's analysts are available to walk through findings specific to your market, region, or competitive set.

Need Insights Specific to Your Business? Request a Customized Version of This Report: https://www.wissenresearch.com/request-customization/?report=lithium-ion-battery-market

Trucks and the Grid: Demand Moves Beyond Passenger Cars

Electric trucks are now the fastest-growing major vehicle category for battery demand. Global sales of electric heavy freight trucks rose from approximately 84,000 in 2024 to 230,000 in 2025, electric truck sales in Europe increased 40% to nearly 17,000 units, and one in four trucks sold in China in 2025 was electric. Battery-swap-capable trucks represented around 15% of China's electric truck sales. Trucks accounted for approximately 8% of global EV battery deployment in 2025, up from less than 5% in 2024. The product response is visible: in September 2026, CATL launched its TECTRANS II commercial-vehicle battery at IAA Transportation 2026, supporting a driving range of up to 1,000 km and megawatt-level fast charging.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are the other growth engine. Utility-scale systems accounted for approximately 87 GW of the 108 GW added globally in 2025, and the price of battery storage has fallen by more than 90% between 2010 and 2025. About 90% of new battery storage projects in 2025 were for energy shifting, up from roughly 40% in 2015, meaning batteries are increasingly used to store electricity when it is cheap and release it when it is needed. In the United States, the Energy Information Administration estimates 18.2 GW of new utility battery installations in 2025. CATL reported a 30.4% share of global energy-storage battery shipments in 2025, showing how leading EV battery makers are diversifying beyond cars.

Localization Becomes the Strategy

With China's cost advantage in place, manufacturers elsewhere are building closer to customers. Panasonic Energy started mass production at its Kansas factory in July 2025, targeting around 32 GWh of capacity in North America. India announced an incentive program of ?18,100 crore aimed at 50 GWh of advanced lithium-ion cell production. And the latest agreements, covered below, tie European and North American battery capacity to Chinese and Korean cell makers, automakers, and energy-storage integrators.

What's Fueling Growth in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Electric vehicle batteries: Global demand for EV batteries reached around 1.2 TWh in 2025, growing nearly 30% from the previous year.

Global demand for EV batteries reached around 1.2 TWh in 2025, growing nearly 30% from the previous year. Large-scale energy storage: U.S. utilities added 10.3 GW of new battery storage capacity in 2024, and utility-scale batteries are supporting grid stability as renewable generation grows.

U.S. utilities added 10.3 GW of new battery storage capacity in 2024, and utility-scale batteries are supporting grid stability as renewable generation grows. Commercial transport electrification: Electric truck demand surged in 2024 and sales doubled in 2025, increasing battery consumption in freight transport.

Electric truck demand surged in 2024 and sales doubled in 2025, increasing battery consumption in freight transport. Government support for local manufacturing: India's ?18,100 crore incentive program targets 50 GWh of advanced lithium-ion cell production and wider manufacturing investment.

India's ?18,100 crore incentive program targets 50 GWh of advanced lithium-ion cell production and wider manufacturing investment. Investment in large-scale production: Capacity is being added across Asia, Europe, and North America, including Panasonic Energy's Kansas factory.

Capacity is being added across Asia, Europe, and North America, including Panasonic Energy's Kansas factory. Renewable energy storage: Growing need to store renewable electricity is supporting demand for lithium-ion systems in utilities, commercial buildings, and data centers.

Challenges Facing the Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Cost and profitability are the central pressures. Regional pack-price gaps hurt manufacturers in North America and Europe, and many leading battery material producers have operated at a loss since 2023. Cathode active materials account for approximately 40-50% of NMC cell production costs and 25-30% for LFP, which makes materials pricing critical. Higher lithium prices in early 2026 are expected to affect production costs, investment decisions, and competitiveness, and the IEA's Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2025 projected that announced mining projects could meet only around 60% of lithium requirements in 2035 under its stated-policies scenario.

Building new factories is hard. Battery manufacturers generally need production yields above 90% to compete, which makes defect reduction, automation, and process optimization essential, and a new plant requires large investment, qualified labor, stable raw material supply, and time to reach production efficiency. The collapse of a Swedish cell manufacturer shows how difficult it is to control defects while expanding several supply-chain stages at once. Supply-chain concentration, raw material price swings, recyclability requirements, and the localization of manufacturing remain the industry's defining issues.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market

In September 2026, Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd. of China agreed to invest €1.1 billion for a 49% stake in Volkswagen's Valencia battery plant in Spain. Volkswagen's PowerCo also planned to invest €470 million in Gotion's facilities in Slovakia and Morocco, strengthening European LFP battery manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities.

In September 2026, LG Energy Solution, Ltd. of South Korea signed a master supply agreement with Canadian energy storage integrator Eneon to supply North America-manufactured, LFP-based energy storage systems. The agreement supports regional battery supply chains, as the company plans to expand its global energy storage production capacity to more than 60 GWh.

In September 2026, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) of China launched its TECTRANS II commercial-vehicle battery at IAA Transportation 2026. The battery supports a maximum driving range of up to 1,000 km and megawatt-level fast charging, strengthening CATL's portfolio for electric heavy-duty trucks and long-distance commercial transportation.

In August 2026, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. of South Korea signed an agreement with General Motors to jointly develop next-generation prismatic battery cells for future electric vehicles. The company also acquired GM's stake in their Indiana joint venture, making the facility its first wholly owned plant in North America and preparing it for energy storage battery production.

Three of the four announcements are about making batteries closer to customers, and the fourth is about the heaviest vehicles on the road.

Key Insights from Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis

LFP batteries held the largest share by battery type in 2025, supported by cost advantages, growing EV adoption, and extensive use in stationary storage. China continued to dominate LFP cathode material production and technical expertise.

held the largest share by battery type in 2025, supported by cost advantages, growing EV adoption, and extensive use in stationary storage. China continued to dominate LFP cathode material production and technical expertise. Electric vehicles represented the largest application in 2025, accounting for more than 70% of global lithium-ion battery deployment according to the IEA, while battery storage accounted for more than 15%. Passenger cars and other light-duty vehicles represented more than 85% of EV battery deployment.

represented the largest application in 2025, accounting for more than 70% of global lithium-ion battery deployment according to the IEA, while battery storage accounted for more than 15%. Passenger cars and other light-duty vehicles represented more than 85% of EV battery deployment. Asia-Pacific held the largest regional share in 2025. China produced nearly 75% of the world's electric cars, accounted for approximately 85% of cathode active material production, and supplied more than 90% of anode active material for electric car batteries. Manufacturers headquartered in China, South Korea, and Japan supplied nearly all battery cells used worldwide.

held the largest regional share in 2025. China produced nearly 75% of the world's electric cars, accounted for approximately 85% of cathode active material production, and supplied more than 90% of anode active material for electric car batteries. Manufacturers headquartered in China, South Korea, and Japan supplied nearly all battery cells used worldwide. The market is highly consolidated in cell manufacturing and key materials. CATL and BYD together accounted for more than 55% of global EV battery installations in 2025, while global manufacturing capacity exceeded 4 TWh at the end of 2025, increasing the importance of factory utilization, efficiency, and cost control. CATL reported RMB 72.2 billion in net profit for 2025, up 42% year on year.

in cell manufacturing and key materials. CATL and BYD together accounted for more than 55% of global EV battery installations in 2025, while global manufacturing capacity exceeded 4 TWh at the end of 2025, increasing the importance of factory utilization, efficiency, and cost control. CATL reported RMB 72.2 billion in net profit for 2025, up 42% year on year. Recycling is an emerging opportunity. The IEA reports that the market value of recycled battery metals grew nearly elevenfold between 2015 and 2023, and that recycling recovered more than 40% of available nickel and cobalt feedstock and around 20% of lithium feedstock in 2023. It expects end-of-life EV and stationary storage batteries to account for more than 90% of available recycling feedstock by 2050.

Key Players in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Leading companies in the lithium-ion battery market are focusing on advanced battery chemistries, high-capacity cell manufacturing, electric vehicle battery supply, energy storage systems, fast-changing technologies, and expansion of production facilities across Asia, Europe, and North America. Competition is shaped by manufacturing scale, cost efficiency, technology development, automaker partnerships, and supply-chain integration.

The report names Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) (China), BYD Company Limited (China), LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea) as the top five players, competing across electric vehicle batteries, battery energy storage systems, consumer electronics, advanced battery chemistries, and large-scale cell manufacturing. Other companies profiled in the report include SK On Co., Ltd. (South Korea), CALB Group Co., Ltd. (China), Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd. (China), EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (China), and Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd. (China).

The report also covers SVOLT Energy Technology, Envision AESC Group, Farasis Energy, REPT BATTERO Energy, Hithium Energy Storage Technology, Great Power Energy & Technology, Tianjin Lishen Battery, Murata Manufacturing, Toshiba Corporation, A123 Systems, EnerSys, Clarios International, Saft Groupe, VARTA AG, and Leclanché SA, among others.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

Asia-Pacific leads the lithium-ion battery market, supported by developed supply chains, large-scale battery manufacturing, and substantial EV production and deployment. China remains the dominant global production hub. Stationary storage is also growing quickly in the region: the IEA reported that the volume of Australian electricity storage facilities increased almost ninefold in 2025 compared with 2024.

In the Middle East, installed battery capacity topped 3 GW, more than tripling from the previous year, with almost all installations in Saudi Arabia. In North America, U.S. utilities added 10.3 GW of battery storage in 2024, and Panasonic Energy's Kansas factory, Samsung SDI's Indiana plant, and LG Energy Solution's North America-manufactured storage supply illustrate growing local production. In Europe, electric truck sales rose 40% in 2025, supported partly by stricter heavy-duty vehicle emissions standards, and Gotion and PowerCo's investments are strengthening European LFP capacity. Latin America completes the report's regional coverage.

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global lithium-ion battery market is segmented across battery type, application type, and region:

By Battery Type: Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO) Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)

By Application Type: EVs Energy Storage Industrial Consumer Electronics Medical Other Applications

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Unlock Comprehensive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Insights & Growth Opportunities: https://www.wissenresearch.com/market-research-reports-pricings/lithium-ion-battery-market/

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the lithium-ion battery market? A: The global lithium-ion battery market is estimated at USD 209 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 368.3 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the lithium-ion battery market? A: The lithium-ion battery market is projected to grow from USD 209 billion in 2026 to USD 368.3 billion by 2031, an increase of roughly 76% over the five-year forecast period.

Q: What does the lithium-ion battery market include? A: The lithium-ion battery market covers rechargeable battery cells, modules, and packs that store and deliver electrical energy through the movement of lithium ions between the cathode and anode. It includes NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO, LMO, and NCA chemistries used in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics, industrial equipment, medical devices, and other applications, along with the components and technologies integrated into cells and packs, such as cathode and anode materials, electrolytes, separators, and battery and thermal management systems.

Q: Why are LFP batteries gaining market share? A: LFP batteries are cheaper and more thermally stable, and they avoid nickel and cobalt. According to the IEA, LFP accounted for more than 55% of global EV battery deployment and more than 90% of stationary storage installations in 2025, and LFP packs were on average more than 40% cheaper per kilowatt-hour than NMC packs.

Q: Which application leads the lithium-ion battery market? A: Electric vehicles represented the largest application in 2025, accounting for more than 70% of global lithium-ion battery deployment, with battery storage accounting for more than 15%.

Q: Which region leads the lithium-ion battery market? A: Asia-Pacific held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by China's battery manufacturing scale, component supply chains, and electric vehicle production.

Q: Who are the top players in the lithium-ion battery market? A: Leading companies in the lithium-ion battery market include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), BYD Company Limited, LG Energy Solution, Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Q: How concentrated is the lithium-ion battery market? A: The market is highly consolidated in battery cell manufacturing and key material supply chains, particularly in China. CATL and BYD together accounted for more than 55% of global EV battery installations in 2025, and concentration is shaped by capital-intensive manufacturing, economies of scale, technological expertise, and long-term supply agreements with automakers and energy-storage developers.

Q: What are the main challenges in the lithium-ion battery market? A: The main challenges are regional cost gaps (battery pack prices in China were 30% lower than in North America and 35% lower than in Europe in 2025), raw material price volatility, low profitability among battery material suppliers, the high yields needed to run new factories profitably, and potential lithium supply shortfalls.

The report describes a market whose demand is secure but whose economics are not. For manufacturers, the work ahead is cutting cost per kilowatt-hour, reaching production yields above 90%, and securing materials and local capacity as supply chains are localized.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

Company Contact:

Wissen Research LLC,

Gould St, Ste R,

Sheridan, WY 82801,

Phone: (+1) 510 240 9853

Email: info@wissenresearch.com

Website: https://www.wissenresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.wissenresearch.com/insights/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wissen-research

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-set-for-strong-growth-reaching-usd-368-3-billion-by-2031-wissen-research-302951395.html