Construction Equipment Rental Market Forecast 2031: USD 179.21 Billion as Demand for Flexible Equipment Access Accelerates | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the construction equipment rental market size is expected to grow from USD 141.42 billion in 2026 to USD 179.21 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.85% from 2026 to 2031. Contractors are renting rather than buying to keep cash available for labour and materials, while long-running infrastructure programs in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East give rental firms reliable medium-term demand. Environmental rules and the spread of online rental marketplaces are adding further momentum.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Trends and Drivers

Shift from Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) to Operating Expenditure (OPEX) Among Contractors

Construction companies are increasingly opting for rental equipment to manage cash flow and avoid large upfront investments in fleet ownership. Major rental providers are expanding their equipment portfolios, adding specialized machinery, and strengthening their regional presence. With tighter financing conditions across North America and Europe, contractors are showing greater preference for operating leases and flexible rental arrangements, a trend gradually gaining traction across Asia-Pacific as well.

Infrastructure-Led Megaproject Development Pipeline

Government-backed infrastructure initiatives are creating steady demand for construction equipment rentals by providing contractors with greater project visibility. Investments in transport networks, urban development, large-scale construction, and post-disaster reconstruction across major economies are encouraging longer-term equipment requirements. These projects support consistent rental activity as contractors seek flexible access to machinery throughout different phases of construction.

"The construction equipment rental market reflects changing contractor preferences for managing equipment costs, project requirements, and asset utilization. Mordor Intelligence assesses these factors through consistent market definitions, cross-checked industry data, and structured analysis to provide decisionmakers with a reliable basis for evaluating market conditions and growth prospects." says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Share by Region

The Middle East and Africa is growing faster than any other region, driven by ambitious national development plans and major reconstruction work. These projects need machines on site continuously, which suits rental providers well.

Asia-Pacific remains the largest regional market, backed by government infrastructure spending and rapid urban growth. Mining and renewable energy work in some countries also favour rented fleets over owned ones.

Explore Construction Equipment Rental Market Research Report in Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/construction-equipment-rental-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Construction Equipment Rental Industry Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Earthmoving Equipment

- Backhoe Loaders

- Loaders

- Excavators

- Bulldozers

- Skid-Steer Loaders

- Other Earthmoving

- Backhoe Loaders - Loaders - Excavators - Bulldozers - Skid-Steer Loaders - Other Earthmoving Material Handling Equipment

- Cranes

- Forklifts

- Dump Trucks

- Telehandlers

- Other Material Handling

- Cranes - Forklifts - Dump Trucks - Telehandlers - Other Material Handling Concrete and Road Construction Equipment

Power and Energy Equipment

Other Equipment

By Drive Type

IC Engine

Hybrid

Electric

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

By Application

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial / Manufacturing

Infrastructure (Roads, Bridges, Ports)

Mining and Quarrying

Oil and Gas

By Rental Channel

Offline (Branch-based)

Online Platforms

By Service Type

Short-Term Rental (less than 1 Month)

Medium-Term Rental (1 - 12 Months)

Long-Term Rental (Over 1 Year)

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/construction-equipment-rental-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Construction Equipment Rental Companies

United Rentals Inc.

Ashtead Group plc (Sunbelt Rentals)

Herc Rentals Inc.

Loxam Group

Caterpillar Inc.

Sumitomo Corporation

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Boels Rental

Cramo Oyj

Ahern Rentals

Maxim Crane Works

Coates Hire Operations Pty Ltd.

Sarens n.v./s.a.

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