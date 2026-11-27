Xinhua Silk Road: NW China's Gansu releases multilingual scenic signage translation guidelines to enhance int'l tourism services

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest China's Gansu Province has recently completed the drafting of the Guidelines for Scenic Area Signage Translation, accompanied by a glossary and a collection of common translation errors and corrections.

The guidelines establish a standardized multilingual translation framework covering Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean for tourism-related signage across scenic attractions, graded homestays, national-level tourism demonstration sites, key tourism villages and leisure districts throughout the province.

As China continues to expand high-level opening-up and implement measures facilitating inbound tourism, the number of international visitors has steadily increased. Located along the ancient Silk Road and home to a wealth of cultural and natural heritage resources, Gansu boasts world-renowned attractions such as the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring, the Maijishan Grottoes and Zhagana.

However, inconsistencies in multilingual signage, non-standard translations and insufficient communication of cultural meanings affected visitor experiences and destination branding, making the establishment of a unified, accurate and internationally accessible multilingual signage system imperative.

The new guidelines, developed based on relevant national standards and tailored to the characteristics of Gansu's tourism resources and the practical needs of international visitors, contain translation principles for scenic attraction names, public service information, signage design and writing conventions.

A corresponding glossary was also compiled, including standardized translations for natural landscapes, cultural heritage sites, tourism facilities, public services, safety notices and other commonly used tourism expressions.

Industry experts noted that the standardized multilingual signage is not only an essential component of modern tourism services but also an important indicator of a locality's internationalization and communication capacity.

They expected the implementation of the guidelines to improve information accessibility and travel convenience for overseas visitors, deepen understanding of Gansu's history and culture, and further strengthen the province's image as an open, welcoming and professional tourism destination.

In the future, Gansu will continue to advance the internationalization of local tourism information systems, visitor guidance services and digital communication platforms to promote the integration of cultural heritage preservation, tourism service enhancement and international communication.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/353202.html

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