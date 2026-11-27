Reimagining everyday bags through playful 2D design, nostalgic details, and functional creativity.

Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - JumpFromPaper announces its Fall/Winter 2026 collection, with five new bag styles launching in November 2026. The collection combines the brand's signature 2D design with retro gaming references, vintage-inspired textures and functional details for everyday use.

JumpFromPaper Fall/Winter 2026 campaign | Image Source: JumpFromPaper

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Founded in Taipei in 2010, JumpFromPaper is known for its signature "2D" bags, which bring illustrations to life by turning flat, comic-like drawings into fully functional bags.

The brand incorporates graphic elements into the construction of its bags rather than relying solely on printed designs.

Screens, game consoles and comic panels are reimagined as zippers, pockets, closures and silhouettes. Each detail contributes to the two-dimensional visual effect.

This approach integrates the visual illusion into the structure of the bag itself.

Fall/Winter 2026 collection | Image Source: JumpFromPaper

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For Fall/Winter 2026, JumpFromPaper explores the city as a source of energy, comfort and everyday discovery. The collection draws inspiration from everyday experiences such as visiting cafés, exploring unfamiliar streets and discovering vintage stores. It blends modern city life with nostalgic design elements from the past.

Vintage Texture, Timeless Imagination

The Junior Flat Tote Bag gives JumpFromPaper's signature 2D silhouette a vintage-inspired makeover. Featuring warm Fall/Winter hues and leather-like textures, it comes in Toffee Brown and Vintage Butter. Soft, timeworn finishes are paired with bold comic outlines and dashed-stitch details.

Junior Flat Tote Bag | Image Source: JumpFromPaper

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Playful Icons, Everyday Exploration

Designed for daily activities including commuting, coffee runs and social outings, the 9 to 9 Tote Bag reflects the collection's "Your Day, Your Adventure" theme. The tote features a versatile silhouette, room for everyday essentials, a spacious front pocket, bold color blocking and JumpFromPaper's signature comic-inspired details.

9 to 9 Tote Bag | Image Source: JumpFromPaper

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Inspired by vintage gaming consoles and Y2K-era technology, the Game Switch Backpack incorporates a silicone flap closure shaped like an ON/OFF switch, turning a familiar gaming icon into a functional design detail. Bold black outlines, retro color blocking and stitch details complement the design, which provides room for books, tablets and daily essentials.

Game Switch Backpack | Image Source: JumpFromPaper

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Every Journey is a Little Adventure

Designed for city use and weekend outings, the Explorer Backpack takes cues from classic adventure packs. It features a flap-top design, adjustable webbing, multiple compartments and expandable side pockets. The customizable webbing allows for the attachment of charms and accessories.

Explorer Backpack | Image Source: JumpFromPaper

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The Explorer Backpack reflects the collection's theme of everyday exploration. The Seek Wonder Duffle extends that theme into a different bag silhouette, drawing on the idea of discovery through familiar surroundings.

Seek Wonder Duffle | Image Source: JumpFromPaper

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From vintage gaming controls and timeworn textures to adventure-inspired silhouettes, the Fall/Winter 2026 collection reflects JumpFromPaper's approach to bag design. Each piece translates familiar visual references into accessories that combine creative expression with everyday function.

The JumpFromPaper Fall/Winter 2026 collection launches in November 2026. Further collection details are available at JumpFromPaper New Arrivals.

Availability and Pricing

The Junior Flat Tote Bag is priced at USD $79

The 9to9 Tote Bag is priced at USD $139

The Explorer Backpack is priced at USD $139

The Game Switch Backpack is priced at USD $139

The Seek Wonder Duffle is priced at USD $159

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326086