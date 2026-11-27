2026 Xinwei Education Forum Brings Together Experts from over 30 Countries to Explore AI-Driven Higher Education Reform

SANYA, China, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Xinwei Education Forum, themed "Artificial Intelligence Development and Higher Education Transformation," concluded in Sanya, Hainan Province, China, on November 20. Hosted by Geely Talent Development Group and co-organized by Xinwei Technology, University of Sanya and Xinwei Institute of Artificial Intelligence, the forum brought together more than 1,000 representatives from government, industry, academia and research institutions across over 30 countries and regions to connect forward-looking ideas, institutional innovation and practical outcomes.

Li Shufu, Chairman of Geely Holding Group and initiator of the forum, emphasized the need to innovate university education and transform talent development in the AI era. He highlighted the "AI Era + Three Campuses" approach, which seeks to integrate theoretical learning with practical experience, enabling students to deepen their understanding, gain insights through practice and develop their capabilities by participating in real-world projects.

To meet the needs of the AI era, Xinwei Technology is preparing to establish Xinwei University. Geely Talent Development Group will support the development of its undergraduate, master's and doctoral programs, while Geely Holding Group will provide access to its industrial applications and real-world business environments, supporting the university's development into a high-level, globally oriented research university with an innovative educational model.

Lu Dan, CEO of Geely Talent Development Group and Chairman and Global CEO of Xinwei Education and Xinwei Technology, emphasized that organizational transformation has become essential for both universities and businesses in the AI era. Identifying and cultivating new types of talent is a shared priority for Xinwei Education and its academic and industry partners worldwide. As large language models make standardized knowledge increasingly accessible, Xinwei Education looks forward to exchanging innovative ideas with global partners and challenging established paradigms.

At the forum, Xinwei Education joined forces with leading universities and industry organizations to advance three major partnerships, further strengthening collaboration between education and industry.

The partnerships included the inauguration of the Peking University-Geely Group Industry-Education Integration Project Base; a strategic cooperation agreement between Geely Talent Development Group and China Industry and Information Technology Publishing & Media Group, facilitated by Xinwei Education; and a framework cooperation agreement between Xinwei Universal Tech Group (Hong Kong) Co., Limited and China Merchants Testing Vehicle Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd.

During the forum, Li Shufu, Chairman of Geely Holding Group, joined key Xinwei partners from academia and industry, including Qian Xuhong, Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering; Zhang Weiying, Senior Professor at the National School of Development, Peking University; Xie Guozhong, independent economist; Cao Jiannong, Member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts and the Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Sciences, and Vice President of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; and Tang Min, former Counsellor of the State Council and Executive Vice Chairman of the YouChange China Social Entrepreneur Foundation, for a panel discussion themed "AI Empowering the Future: Reshaping the Higher Education Ecosystem." Together, they explored how artificial intelligence can drive the development of a new ecosystem for higher education.

The 2026 Xinwei Education Forum further strengthened Xinwei Education's global collaborative network and highlighted practical approaches to AI-driven higher education reform. Looking ahead, Xinwei Education will continue working with leading partners in China and worldwide, combining forward-looking thinking with practical action to translate shared ideas into tangible, actionable innovations that strengthen collaboration between education and industry.

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