

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1-week highs of 0.6678 against the U.S. dollar and 106.36 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6635 and 105.37, respectively.



Against the euro, the Canadian dollar and the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 1.6448, 0.9502 and 1.2159 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.6534, 0.9453 and 1.2067, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.69 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro, 0.97 against the loonie and 1.23 against the kiwi.



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