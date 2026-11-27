

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to 1-week highs of 0.5505 against 87.64 against the yen, from 2-day lows of 0.5456 and 86.94, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 4-day high of 1.9940 from an early 4-day low of 2.0090.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.56 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.79 against the euro.



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