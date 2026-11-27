Taipei Fashion Week SS27 Draws Over 29,000 Visits, Sets New Records as Global Business Engagement Expands

Attendance rises 42.8% year on year, with buyers from nine countries and a debut 56-brand trade show marking a milestone in Taiwan's fashion industry development.

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taipei Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 (SS27), held from 15 to 18 October at Kong Zong Cultural Base, attracted over 29,000 visits, up 42.8% year on year. Taiwan's Ministry of Culture estimates the event will generate NT$300 million in economic value, with attendance and business performance reaching record highs for comparable seasons.

The four-day programme featured five runway shows, eight brand presentations, 11 associated events, two international fashion salons and an inaugural trade show showcasing 56 Taiwanese and international brands.

Expanding Global Business Opportunities

More than 70 buyers from nine countries and representatives of nearly 60 media outlets attended. Participating retailers included Italy's LUISA VIA ROMA, Germany's Andreas Murkudis, and Japan's Isetan, Hankyu, Takashimaya, BAYCREW'S GROUP and URBAN RESEARCH.

A dedicated buyer-matching system connected Taiwanese designers with potential retail partners, while the new trade show integrated B2B procurement and B2C retail experiences through brand showcases, pop-ups, online sales and interactive workshops.

Where Cultural Identity Meets Fashion Innovation

Runway highlights included Daniel Wong's reinterpretation of military tailoring, GIOIA PAN's Batman-inspired knitwear, INFDARK's contemporary Gothic aesthetics, JENN LEE's fusion of qipao craftsmanship and Gothic styling, and INMORIES' collaboration with Taiwan's professional basketball league.

Sustainability, technology and cultural identity also shaped the presentations. Story Wear upcycled denim from 1,200 donors, collaborating with five families associated with a cerebral palsy organisation and employing AI-assisted sorting and innovative weaving techniques. oqLiq and WISDOM explored functional urbanwear, while JUST IN XX, CHARINYEH and WEITZUYUAN translated Taiwan's everyday aesthetics, island ecology and cultural heritage into contemporary fashion.

Building a Distinctive Global Fashion Platform

Staged for the first time at Taipei's historic former Air Force Command Headquarters, the event transformed heritage architecture into a contemporary fashion destination.

Taipei Fashion Week's transformation reflects Taiwan's ambition to build a distinctive international fashion platform, combining cultural creativity, textile innovation, functional materials, advanced manufacturing and agile supply chains to strengthen the global competitiveness of Taiwanese brands.

Taipei Fashion Week is scheduled to return to Kong Zong Cultural Base for its Autumn/Winter 2027 edition in March 2027.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taipei-fashion-week-ss27-draws-over-29-000-visits-sets-new-records-as-global-business-engagement-expands-302951611.html