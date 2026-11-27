Vietnam's Vinaseed Seeks Partners in Seed Development and Commercialization at ASC 2026

As the only Vietnamese exhibitor, Vinaseed brings rice, corn and vegetable varieties to Antalya, offering opportunities to connect research with production, processing and market development.

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam National Seed Group (Vinaseed) will participate in the Asian Seed Congress 2026 (ASC 2026), taking place from December 1 to 5 in Antalya, Türkiye, seeking international partners in seed research, production and commercialization.

Occupying Booth SB02, one of the four largest booths at the exhibition, Vinaseed will showcase Vietnam's seed industry capabilities through research and breeding achievements widely adopted in agricultural production, while opening opportunities to connect with research institutions, producers and commercial partners worldwide.

Vinaseed's international partnership strategy builds on decades of experience in research, production and commercialization.

As one of Vietnam's leading seed companies, the Group operates the Vinaseed Research Institute (VRI), with four research facilities, over 50 researchers and approximately 70 hectares dedicated to research and field trials across Vietnam. Vinaseed maintains more than 56,000 germplasm accessions and owns over 80 proprietary varieties. With an integrated value chain from R&D to commercialization, Vinaseed supplied over 120,000 tonnes of products in 2025, serving a cultivation area equivalent to more than two million hectares in Vietnam.

At Booth SB02, Vinaseed will showcase two core businesses: crop seeds and commercial rice, featuring 10 rice varieties, 12 corn varieties, eight vegetable varieties and 10 packaged rice products. Highlights include proprietary rice varieties Dai Thom 8, Thuy Huong 308 and Ngoc Nuong 9, alongside maize varieties HN88, HN86 and Ngan Diep 926.

Vinaseed aims to explore partnerships in germplasm access, research and technology transfer, seed production and processing, while expanding export markets for crop seeds and packaged rice.

Vinaseed plans to host a mini-panel, "Global Seed Partnerships for Sustainable Agriculture," from 15:00 to 16:00 (local time) on December 1 at Booth SB02.

The session will explore international collaboration between seed companies and research institutions in plant breeding, field trials and introducing new varieties into agricultural production. Discussions will focus on helping farmers access varieties suited to local growing conditions, adapt to climate change and use resources more efficiently.

Speakers will include Ms. Nguyen Thi Tra My, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Seed Association (VSA) and Chairwoman of Vinaseed's Board of Directors, alongside international seed industry experts.

Vinaseed invites companies, research institutions and international partners to visit Booth SB02 and explore collaboration opportunities at ASC 2026.

Contact: pr@vinaseed.com.vn

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