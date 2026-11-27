

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The antipodean currencies such as the Australia and the New Zealand dollars strengthened against their major currencies in the Asian session on Friday, as Asian stock markets traded higher as traders return to buy semiconductor and technology stocks on stabilized sentiment over AI trade following a sharp sell-off earlier in the week. They also stepped in to pick up recently beaten-down shares.



Meanwhile, caution prevails as the U.S. proposes tariffs on major trading partners and on reports that Nvidia has ordered manufacturing partners to pause shipments to four Southeast Asian countries amid U.S. efforts to restrict AI chip flows to China.



Escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East continues to weigh on market sentiment after Yemen's Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery Ras Raura and the petromonarchy's financial district in the capital Riyadh. Iran also reported that several vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz had struck mines.



As concerns about more international trade in artificial intelligence (AI) diminish, copper futures are up about 7% to close at $5.75.



Due to a notable rebound in copper prices, the Australian dollar performs better overall, strengthening the cross.



Crude oil prices rose amid supply concerns after Yemen's Houthis claimed to have hit Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and two ships hit mines laid by the Iranian's in the Strait of Hormuz. The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $0.35 or 0.4 percent to $84.03 a barrel.



In the Asian trading today, the Australian dollar rose to 1-week highs of 0.6678 against the U.S. dollar and 106.36 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6635 and 105.37, respectively. If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.69 against the greenback and 110.00 against the yen.



Against the euro, the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 1.6448, 0.9502 and 1.2159 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.6534, 0.9453 and 1.2067, respectively. The aussie may test resistance around 1.63 against the euro, 0.97 against the loonie and 1.23 against the kiwi.



The NZ dollar rose to 1-week highs of 0.5505 against 87.64 against the yen, from 2-day lows of 0.5456 and 86.94, respectively. If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.56 against the greenback and 88.00 against the yen.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 4-day high of 1.9940 from an early 4-day low of 2.0090. The kiwi may test resistance around the 1.79 region.



Looking ahead, German jobs data for November, the European Central Bank consumer inflation expectations for October and Eurozone economic sentiment for November are slated for release in the European session.



In the New York session, Canada current account for the third quarter, U.S. goods trade balance for October, U.S. retail and wholesale inventories for October, are set to be released.



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