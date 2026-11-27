

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy grew less than initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after rising 0.2 percent in the previous quarter. In the flash estimate, the expansion was 0.5 percent.



The expenditure breakdown showed that private consumption decreased by 0.2 percent compared to the second quarter, while government consumption was 0.3 percent higher. Gross fixed capital formation grew 7.5 percent, with public investments rising by 33.1 percent. Net foreign demand was not favorable as exports fell 5.5 percent amid a 5.1 percent increase in imports.



On an annual basis, economic growth improved to 1.5 percent from 1.2 percent in the previous quarter.



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