ZPMC's Electric Container Handling Equipment Makes Its European Debut in Poland

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZPMC recently delivered two 45-tonne electric reach stackers and two electric empty container handlers to Hutchison Ports' Gdynia Container Terminal Sp. z o.o. in Poland. The delivery is ZPMC's first in Europe for both types of equipment. It marks another milestone for the company as it expands its presence in the European port equipment market and helps ports move toward cleaner operations.

The electric machines will allow Gdynia to handle containers efficiently with zero exhaust emissions. The delivery supports efforts by European container terminals to accelerate the shift to electric equipment and operate more sustainably.

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