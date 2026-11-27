Allianz Global Investors ETF ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27
|Valuation Date
|Name
|ISIN
|Currency
|Units
|NAV per Unit
|26/11/2026
|AGI Global Equity Active
|IE000NZURBQ4
|USD
|8276039
|9.4534
|26/11/2026
|AGI Global Equity Active
|IE000NZURBQ4
|GBP
|8276039
|7.21055249
|26/11/2026
|AGI Smart Europe Equity Active
|IE000519M2U5
|GBP
|6550000
|8.399927441
|26/11/2026
|AGI Smart US Equity Active
|IE000LST78X7
|USD
|12037380
|9.6032
|26/11/2026
|AGI Smart US Equity Active
|IE000LST78X7
|GBP
|12037380
|7.32481199
© 2026 PR Newswire