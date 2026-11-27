

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks surged on Friday, extending sharp gains from the previous session, led by mining and technology stocks.



Copper and gold prices recovered, helping spur a rally in the mining sector. AI-driven market jitters eased after authorities in South Korea and China announced support measures.



The pan-European STOXX 600 surged nearly 1 percent to 643.06 after climbing 1.8 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX rose 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.



Mining stocks such as Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were up 4-5 percent after copper surged the most since January.



Precious metal miner Fresnillo soared more than 6 percent as gold prices jumped more than 3 percent on a softer U.S. dollar and improving technology sentiment.



Energy stocks such as BP, Shell and Total Energies all rose around 1 percent as both Brent and WTI remained on track for their first weekly gain this month due to rising attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East and vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.



In the technology sector, Infineon Technologies, Aixtron and ASML Holding climbed 4-5 percent.



Schneider Electric advanced 1.6 percent as Shelly Group's board reaffirmed its support for the French energy technology company's amended offer.



German automotive supplier Stabilus rallied 2.6 percent after extending its contract with CEO Michael Buechsner for another three years.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News