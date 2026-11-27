A new comparison by TechBullion identifies Holafly as the best-value travel eSIM across popular global destinations. By offering flexible plans tailored to the exact number of days required, Holafly enables travellers to avoid paying for unused mobile data.

Dublin City, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Fixed-duration eSIM plans often result in travellers paying for mobile data on days after they have already returned from their trip. A new comparison published by TechBullion examined five travel eSIM providers across four popular destinations (the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain and Japan) and found Holafly to be the best-value option in all four, combining competitive pricing with the flexibility to pay for exactly the days needed.

The study looked at an 11-day trip, a benchmark scenario that revealed how much difference a few days can make. Holafly offers a plan tailored to an exact 11-day duration, allowing travellers to match their coverage precisely to their itinerary without purchasing unused days.



Aligning plan length with the actual trip duration directly impacts the overall travel budget, which is why Holafly structures its plans around exact trip durations. Japan makes the difference particularly clear: travellers can spend 11 days exploring the country with Holafly for $39.50, paying only for the 11 days needed rather than a two-week package.



When looking at shorter multi-day options, the report noted that covering an 11-day trip in destinations like the UK or Spain with fixed-duration packages can require stacking two or even three separate eSIMs. By offering a single plan for the full trip, Holafly eliminates the need for travellers to manage several eSIMs and switch between them mid-trip, making staying connected simpler during their holiday.



TechBullion also examined what happens when circumstances change, highlighting Holafly's Always On feature, which provides 1 GB of backup data every 30 days in eligible destinations while the eSIM remains installed, as well as its refund request window of up to six months.

"People plan their holidays around the days they actually have, not the packages companies sell, and it's our responsibility to adapt to travellers rather than asking them to adapt to us," said Alfonso Mata, VP of Strategy at Holafly. "Choosing the exact length of a plan means not paying for unused days or managing multiple eSIMs halfway through a holiday, because ultimately, value isn't just about saving money; it's about making travel easier."

Whether it's a weekend in London or 11 days exploring Japan, the findings point to a simple idea: the best travel services should fit the journey rather than require travellers to change their plans, leaving them free to enjoy the destination instead of worrying about their connection.

About Holafly

Holafly is a global leader in eSIMs for travellers, offering coverage in over 200 destinations with flexible data plans. With more than 25 million eSIMs sold, it has become a leading eSIM choice for international travellers. Its unlimited data and built-in backup plan offering ensures peace of mind anywhere in the world.

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