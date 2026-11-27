

EQS Newswire / 27/11/2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2026 - Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank, HOSE: HDB) hosted the HDBank Global Capital Summit 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi on November 25, bringing together nearly 1,000 delegates and announcing the IPO of HD Securities.



Delegates perform the bell-ringing ceremony to mark the IPO announcement of HD Securities.

Under the theme "Global Capital - Vietnam's Next Horizon", the summit brought together policymakers, financial experts, investors and business leaders to discuss Vietnam's role in international capital markets following its upgrade by FTSE Russell to Secondary Emerging Market status and the development of the Vietnam International Financial Centre.



Dr. Philipp Rösler, former German Vice Chancellor and Vice Chairman of HD Securities, highlighted opportunities arising from the International Financial Centre and Vietnam's potential to attract global investment institutions.



Mr. Kim Byoungho, Chairman of HDBank, discussed banks' role in connecting cross-border capital flows, strengthening governance and supporting Vietnamese businesses' international expansion.



Ms. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Chairwoman of Sovico Group, said attracting international capital involves not only financial resources but also knowledge, technology, management expertise, talent and strategic partnerships. She highlighted HDBank and Sovico's international engagements, including connections with the London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, to expand capital market access and strengthen Vietnamese businesses' presence.



A panel explored capital inflows following Vietnam's market upgrade, the development of its International Financial Centre, innovative capital mobilisation models, corporate governance and long-term investment opportunities.



A highlight was the announcement of HD Securities' IPO, marking a phase after 20 years of operation.



The company is offering nearly 121.8 million shares at VND38,900 (approximately US$1.5) each, seeking to raise over VND4.737 trillion (approximately US$180 million), with a post-IPO valuation of around VND47.4 trillion (approximately US$1.8 billion).



HD Securities reported pre-tax profits of VND2.241 trillion (approximately US$86.7 million) in the first nine months of 2026, 3.7 times the year-earlier figure, annualised ROE of 27.5%, and investment banking revenue of VND1.102 trillion (approximately US$42.6 million).



It aims to become one of Vietnam's top full-service investment banks by 2030. The IPO and planned listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange are expected to strengthen its financial capacity, broaden its investor base, enhance governance standards and deepen integration with international capital markets.



Hashtag: HDBank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: HDBank

27/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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