Orderly wind-down to be completed by January 1, 2030, with no change to standards or pricing and no effect on existing citizens

Basseterre, Saint Kitts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - The Citizenship Unit (CIU) of Saint Kitts and Nevis today confirms the key dates for the orderly wind-down of the Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme, as agreed with the European Union and confirmed by the Honourable Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew, Minister with responsibility for Citizenship. The CIU will receive new applications until January 31, 2029, and the wind-down will be completed by January 1, 2030.

In his National Address of November 13, 2026, the Prime Minister explained that the decision to wind down the Programme was taken to preserve visa-free travel to Europe for every citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis, to protect the Federation's place in the international banking system, and to safeguard the its international reputation. The Prime Minister's Office has since confirmed that, following extensive negotiations, the Federation has agreed a timeline that allows the wind-down to be completed in an orderly and responsible way.

The key dates are as follows:

January 31, 2029: the final date on which the CIU will receive new applications.

December 31, 2029: applications submitted before February 1, 2029 may continue to be processed until this date, by which time all processing will be completed. Every application will receive the full due diligence required by the Programme's standards, regardless of when it is submitted.

January 1, 2030: the wind-down will be complete.

Until then, the CIU will continue to operate under the strictest standards. The CIU will maintain, in full, every safeguard measure the Government has agreed with the European Union, and the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA) will monitor compliance with the standards agreed by our region.

The CIU wishes to state clearly that there will be no fire sale of Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship. There will be no reduction in pricing or investment thresholds, no relaxation of due diligence, no discounts or incentives, and no shortcuts in processing. Marketing that presents the wind-down as a "last chance", "closing-down" or similar offer is prohibited. Any Authorised Agent, International Marketing Agent or other representative found to be using such marketing will face sanctions, up to and including suspension or revocation of their licence.

Nothing in the wind-down affects the status of persons who lawfully hold citizenship of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the Government will continue to provide passport and citizen services to them after the Programme closes. Persons who obtained citizenship through the Programme, and their dependants, are reminded that the National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation Programme continues, and that they must complete their enrolment by July 31, 2027. Enrolment is a passport modernisation measure, separate from the wind-down, and does not affect citizenship status.

For the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, an orderly timeline means stability. The Programme will continue to contribute to national development until it closes, and the CIU will continue to support approved investment projects, and the local jobs and business opportunities they create, through the wind-down. The Government's wider plans for growth and diversification are being advanced through the Sustainable Island State Agenda.

The CIU thanks its Authorised Agents, approved developers and service providers for their partnership, and assures them that applications will continue to be received and processed in the ordinary course during the transition, in line with the dates above. The CIU will issue detailed guidance to Authorised Agents shortly, including on the handling of applications over the next three years, the treatment of any application that cannot be completed by December 31, 2029, and on marketing that is accurate and responsible. Agents are reminded that all marketing must reflect the agreed timeline and the Programme's standards.

The CIU also assures developers of approved Public Benefit Option (PBO) projects that it will work with them toward the completion of their projects during the wind-down period. All escrow arrangements will be maintained in accordance with the agreed standards, so that investors' funds remain protected and are released only in line with each project's approved terms.

The Prime Minister has instructed the CIU to begin preparing for a permanent new role, beyond the wind-down, in support of the Government's foreign direct investment agenda, building on its experience in investor engagement, due diligence and international partnerships. The Unit will work alongside the relevant national agencies, on both St Kitts and Nevis, to attract and facilitate responsible investment in line with the Sustainable Island State Agenda.

The CIU's staff are its greatest asset. Their professionalism and dedication helped to strengthen the international standing of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and their skills will remain central to the Federation's future. As the Prime Minister made clear in his National Address, the Unit's experience with investors will be put to work for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Staff were briefed before this announcement, and the CIU will support every member of its team through the transition, with further details to be shared directly with staff.

Executive Chairman of the Board of Governors, Calvin St. Juste, said: "Closing a programme that has served our nation for more than four decades is a significant moment for Saint Kitts and Nevis. We fully support the Government's decision, because protecting visa-free travel and our place in the international financial system protects every citizen. I am proud of what our team has achieved, and in the years ahead the same people, skills and partnerships will help bring new investment to Saint Kitts and Nevis. We will manage this transition with discipline, transparency and the highest standards of integrity."

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326110