Women Founders and Leaders Share Lessons on Resilience and Growth at CKGSB's 2026 Women in Leadership Forum

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) hosted its 2026 Women in Leadership Forum on November 26, with the Cartier Women's Initiative as strategic partner and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in China as a supporting organization. Under the theme "The Entrepreneurial Edge," women founders, business leaders and international organizations shared lessons on building companies that last and leading businesses through change.

Kanta Singh, Head of Office (ad interim) at the UN Women China Office, pointed to the jobs women entrepreneurs create, the example they set for younger women and the barriers they still face in accessing capital. "This century belongs to women," she said.

CKGSB Associate Dean Zhang Xiaomeng released her Workplace Resilience Index, based on 35,881 responses collected across China between 2020-2026. In senior management, a higher share of women than men scored high on both emotional and cognitive resilience. "Companies should build employees' cognitive resilience by adopting customized solutions that help people rethink their status while reducing experiences that drain them to increase organizational resilience," Zhang said.

Niamh Dawson, partner and director at Boston Consulting Group, said lasting change comes from reshaping the context people work in, with every measure serving a single priority.

A panel moderated by CKGSB Assistant Professor of Marketing Li Xilin featured four women founders: Lyu Lulu of Juventas Cell Therapy (EMBA alumna), Qiu Xiaoxin of Axera Semiconductor, Yao Lingli of MySong KTV (EMBA alumna) and Charlotte Wang of Equota Energy. Lyu urged founders, once committed, to give the business "all your patience and passion." "What matters is staying steady and finding people who believe in you and are willing to support you over the long term," said Qiu. Wang, a two-time Cartier Women's Initiative awardee and juror, said as companies grow, founders need to "put systems in place, find the right people and let the results speak for themselves." Yao, who has grown MySong to over 1,200 venues, said: "There are no sunset industries, only sunset products."

In his closing keynote, Cyrille Vigneron, Chairman of Cartier Culture and Philanthropy, emphasized that when women thrive, all of humanity thrives; and advancing women requires the active participation of men. The 2026 Women in Leadership Forum built on a partnership CKGSB and Cartier formalized in 2024 to support women entrepreneurs and business for good.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/women-founders-and-leaders-share-lessons-on-resilience-and-growth-at-ckgsbs-2026-women-in-leadership-forum-302951704.html