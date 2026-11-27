

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in Finland remained more pessimistic in November, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment declined further to the lowest level in eight months.



The consumer confidence index stood at -11.2 in November, down from -9.7 in the previous month. This was the lowest reading since April.



The survey was conducted among 1,148 persons between October 1 and 18.



Consumers' expectations regarding their own economy over the next twelve months were nearly unchanged in November, while the opinion about outlook of the general economy remained subdued.



Households viewed the current time as very unfavorable for purchasing durable goods, and spending intentions showed a clear decline. The survey indicated that households' concerns about unemployment grew slightly gloomier again in November.



The business confidence index in the manufacturing sector dropped to an 8-month low of 0 in November from 2.0 in October. Moreover, confidence is currently at its long-term average.



Production expectations for the coming months remain positive, with output volumes forecast to expand further.



Confidence in the construction sector worsened in November, while the positive sentiment of the retail sector stayed unchanged and the services sector eased compared to the prior month.



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