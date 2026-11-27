Pudu Robotics Accelerates APAC and Middle East Expansion with 300% Growth and Strengthened Strategic Partnerships

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial robotics, brought together more than 50 distributors and customers from across Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East at its PUDU APAC & MENA Partner Summit in Shenzhen on November 27. Held under the theme "AI in Action: Boundless Possibilities," the summit highlighted the company's regional business growth, expanding market presence and continued efforts to deepen collaboration with partners across both regions.

The summit also provided partners with firsthand exposure to Pudu Robotics' comprehensive product portfolio and technological capabilities through live demonstrations and a visit to the company's global headquarters showroom in Shenzhen. The engagement offered partners a broader perspective on the company's expanding solutions across industries and application scenarios, while strengthening alignment on future regional collaboration.

Strong Regional Growth and Expanding Market Presence

From 2024 to 2026, our APAC & Middle East business has achieved 300% growth in total, with a two-year CAGR of 100%. Alongside this growth, the company is expanding its presence beyond traditional manufacturing and food and beverage industries, with increasing adoption across retail, healthcare, commercial buildings, hospitality and transportation.

Pudu Robotics is also building relationships with leading enterprise customers across the region, including major retail and facilities management groups such as Tamimi, Khidmah and Sraco, as well as Memorial, a prominent healthcare provider. These collaborations reflect the growing recognition of commercial robotics among established businesses and Pudu Robotics' expanding presence across key industry sectors.

To support its continued growth, Pudu Robotics has established localized teams in seven key markets: Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. These teams support local business development, customer engagement, distributor enablement and after-sales service, strengthening the company's ability to serve customers throughout the deployment lifecycle. The company is also exploring opportunities to further develop its local operations, including potential subsidiaries and offices in the Middle East, as part of its longer-term regional development plans.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships and Expanding Commercial Adoptions

Alongside its regional expansion, Pudu Robotics continues to deepen relationships with distributors, customers and strategic partners, leveraging local market knowledge and industry expertise to identify new applications and expand the adoption of commercial robotics.

A key highlight of the summit was the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pudu Robotics andKhidmah, one of the UAE's leading integrated facilities management providers. Building on their existing cooperation, the two companies will explore opportunities to expand the application of Pudu's robots in the UAE's facilities management sector, with a focus on potential deployment opportunities, technical collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The agreement reflects the growing interest among established facilities management providers in exploring robotics as part of their operational strategies. By combining Pudu's expertise in commercial robotics with Khidmah's capabilities and local industry experience, the two parties aim to identify further opportunities to apply robotic solutions in real-world facility operations.

The summit also provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on regional market developments and recognize the contributions of outstanding distribution partners, underscoring the role of the partner ecosystem in Pudu's continued regional growth.

Building on Regional Momentum to Advance Global Expansion

The progress across APAC and the Middle East represents an important part of Pudu's broader global expansion. Through continued product innovation, an expanding international presence and close collaboration with partners, the company is bringing commercially proven robotic solutions to more markets and industries.

Looking ahead, Pudu Robotics will continue investing in regional market development, strengthening local operations and deepening collaboration with partners and customers. Building on its momentum across APAC and the Middle East, the company aims to expand the reach of its robotic solutions and advance the adoption of commercial robotics across an increasingly diverse range of real-world applications.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in commercial robotics and the industry's first company to offer a full portfolio spanning specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots. Built on its One Brain, Multiple Embodiments architecture, Pudu offers robots for service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, general embodied AI, commercial grounds care, and consumer lawn care applications across hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, public services, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 150,000 robots to customers across 100+ countries and regions.

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