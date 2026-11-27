Yoel Simons of Wings Store Named Digital Gaming CEO of the Year by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoel Simons, Italian-Venezuelan co-founder and CEO of Wings Store, has been named 'CEO of the Year - Digital Gaming Commerce & Global Distribution' in Business Worldwide Magazine's 2026 CEO Awards.

The award recognises Simons' achievements in developing a business which began with just $100 in Venezuela and now reaches customers in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Business Worldwide Magazine's CEO Awards recognise business leaders from a wide range of industries, with the focus on individual achievements rather than the companies themselves.

For Simons, the idea of entering the business side of the gaming industry came from his own experience as a competitive gamer. When existing distributors stopped supplying gaming products in Venezuela, he realised there was an opportunity to help local players who were finding it difficult to access the digital content they wanted.

What started as a small venture built through his networks of followers in the game gradually developed into a business supplying gaming top-ups, virtual credits, gift cards and digital codes to customers in international markets.

Simons was also involved in competitive gaming alongside business partner Miguel Elenes. Together they established Wings E-Sports, which became world champion in 2016 and would go on to give rise to Wings Store. Their experience in the gaming community proved useful as the business expanded into Mexico and other Latin American countries.

One of the main difficulties was finding ways for customers to pay for digital products. Banking systems, currency restrictions and payment preferences varied considerably between countries, making international purchases difficult for many gamers.

Wings Store tackled the problem by introducing local payment options across 17 Latin American countries, allowing more customers to buy gaming products using methods suited to their own markets.

As the company expanded, Simons led his team in introducing automation and personalised services to make transactions easier to manage. But gaming itself has remained an important part of the business.

The company supports creators and streamers through Casa Wings, while its Wings Master platform provides opportunities for players to take part in competitive tournaments.

Wings Store has also attended major gaming industry events, including Gamescom Latam, Tokyo Game Show and Gamescom in Cologne. These events have provided opportunities to meet publishers, developers and potential business partners as the company develops its international distribution network. The company has also begun organising its own events with its allies, including ExitLag x Wings Store Connections in São Paulo, Brazil, and has supported several events in Mexico.

Today, Wings Store operates across more than 70 countries, a considerable change from its beginnings in a small gaming community in Latin America. The company continues to look for opportunities to expand its partnerships and reach new markets, while adapting its services to the different payment needs of customers.

For Simons, whose involvement in the gaming industry began as a player, the award recognises the development of a business built around a problem he encountered himself.

More information about Wings Store can be found at https://www.wngstore.com/.

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards is available at

https://bwmonline.com/awards/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: www.bwmonline.com

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